Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in a day

On June 25, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.26.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1015750 (+1100) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10968 (+1)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22892 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 29569 (+48)

MLRS ‒ 1425 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1188 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 42153 (+107)

cruise missiles ‒ 3388 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 53195 (+111)

special equipment ‒ 3921 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

General Staff on the situation at the front: 118 combat clashes took place, the occupiers launched over a thousand drones