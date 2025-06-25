$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 2780 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
04:35 PM • 17171 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 39320 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 46176 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 50678 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 49842 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 54194 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63081 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76994 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105301 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Broadcast
General Staff on the situation at the front: 118 combat clashes took place, the occupiers launched over a thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the enemy has carried out 4126 shellings and used 1129 kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces neutralized 216 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of equipment.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 118 combat clashes took place, the occupiers launched over a thousand drones

In total, 118 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of this day. The Russians used 1129 kamikaze drones and carried out 4126 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

The invaders launched 54 air strikes, dropping 80 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1129 kamikaze drones and carried out 4126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the report says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, dropping 20 CABs, and carried out 214 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Since the beginning of the day, in the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk and Lyptsi seven times, two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out three assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

Currently, the Defense Forces are repelling the enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat clashes have been recorded so far, enemy units were trying to advance in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka, two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 40 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Kopteve, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. In ten locations, fighting has not subsided until now.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses, today 216 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 145 of them irrevocably. Six units of automotive equipment, 15 motorcycles, a quad bike, five unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, four antennas and nine control points for unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova and Shevchenko, another combat clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to attack near Malynivka once, and was repulsed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance towards Novodriivka, but were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses and retreated.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the report says.

Russian losses per day: almost a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems destroyed25.06.25, 07:36 • 2828 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
