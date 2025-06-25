Russian losses per day: almost a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems destroyed

On June 24, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 58 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1014650 (+950) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10967 (+1)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22885 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 29569 (+68)

MLRS ‒ 1425 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1188 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 42046 (+131)

cruise missiles ‒ 3388 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 53084 (+123)

special equipment ‒ 3920 (0)

Data are being updated.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

