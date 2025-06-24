$41.870.04
48.020.18
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Facebook

Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff 24 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Over the past day, June 24, 122 combat engagements took place at the front. The Russians launched three missile and 54 air strikes, used 1097 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4587 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.

Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on June 24, 122 combat clashes have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched three missile and 54 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 87 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,097 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 4,587 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our troops repelled one enemy attack since the beginning of the day, in addition, the enemy carried out 112 artillery shellings.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanske seven times - all enemy attacks were repelled. Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne and Zybine were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our defenders near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have attacked 14 times near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, in the directions of Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka and Druzhelyubivka. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka area.

Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not at the expense of its independence – Zelenskyy16.06.25, 17:44 • 2472 views

Seven enemy attacks were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochki and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times. The main efforts were focused near Toretsk, Nelipivka, in the directions of Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 49 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Mirne, Myrolyubivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Chuguyeve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and in the direction of Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. 13 combat clashes are ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 173 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 104 of whom were irretrievable. Ten vehicles, two ATVs, two guns, eight UAVs and one satellite communication terminal were also destroyed, two vehicles, six guns and one enemy mortar were significantly damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy assaults near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, as well as in the direction of Novopol, Zaporizhzhia and Komar. Four more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders near the settlement of Malinivka - it was unsuccessful.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance four times in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, in addition, launched an air strike on the settlement of Odradokamyanka.

The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes.

Let us remind you

During the day of June 23, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,200 occupiers, 21 artillery systems, a tank and a rocket launcher of the enemy.

ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine20.06.25, 09:30 • 63943 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
