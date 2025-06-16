Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not at the expense of its independence – Zelenskyy

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5404 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 16580 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 26625 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 40357 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 89111 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61777 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65808 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57694 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54936 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.1m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 23161 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 49838 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 8390 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 80361 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 64303 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 65130 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 81273 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 146697 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 218631 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 276132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 50529 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 71561 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 66699 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 164220 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81925 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not at the expense of its independence – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The President emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war, but will not accept ultimatums and will not give up its independence. He stressed the importance of honest diplomacy and security guarantees.

Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not at the expense of its independence – Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not as an ultimatum and not at the expense of its independence. This was stated by Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

We want an end to the war, but not as an ultimatum and not at the expense of Ukraine's Independence

 - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war.

Completely understandable steps, first a complete, unconditional ceasefire, then real and honest diplomacy, as a result, guaranteeing long-term security. Now there is none of this, only because of Russia, because all the efforts of the world for the sake of peace are destroyed by the unwillingness of the Russian Federation to end this war 

- Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky said that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.

Dmytro Peskov said that the issue of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently being discussed.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President Donald Trump said that the Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He emphasized that our country strives for negotiations at which concrete decisions are made.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9