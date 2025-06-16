Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not at the expense of its independence – Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants an end to the war, but not as an ultimatum and not at the expense of its independence. This was stated by Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the war.

Completely understandable steps, first a complete, unconditional ceasefire, then real and honest diplomacy, as a result, guaranteeing long-term security. Now there is none of this, only because of Russia, because all the efforts of the world for the sake of peace are destroyed by the unwillingness of the Russian Federation to end this war - Zelenskyy said.

Supplement

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky said that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.

Dmytro Peskov said that the issue of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently being discussed.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President Donald Trump said that the Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He emphasized that our country strives for negotiations at which concrete decisions are made.