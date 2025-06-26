$41.660.13
Summer Russian offensive: Syrsky spoke about the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the summer offensive of the enemy from the Russian Federation is practically choking. This situation is similar to last year's attempts by the enemy to advance in the Kharkiv region.

Summer Russian offensive: Syrsky spoke about the situation at the front

The wave of attempts of the enemy's "summer offensive" from the territory of the Russian Federation is suffocating in the same way as last year – an attempt by the enemy to carry out offensive actions in the Kharkiv region. This was written on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped as of this week, and the line of combat contact has been stabilized. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are successfully using the tactics of active defense and liberating Ukrainian land in the border areas of Sumy region.

At the same time, in the North Sloboda and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repeatedly restrained about 50,000 personnel of the Russian army, including elite brigades of their airborne troops and marines.

In addition, Syrskyi reported the following changes:

  • As part of the command of the group in the North Sloboda direction, a special group on defense issues has been created of Sumy region – cities and communities of the region. The group's priority tasks are to strengthen fortifications, increase the system of engineering and fortification barriers;
    • An official has been appointed who will directly be responsible for preparing the cities and communities of Sumy region for defense and ensuring the effectiveness of the engineering barrier system in the likely directions of the enemy's offensive;
      • A deputy for engineering fortification equipment has been appointed.

        Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces analyzed the real state of affairs directly in the fields and forests, inspected the direction of fortifications and awarded the best soldiers with honorary awards.

        Let us remind you

        Ukrainian aviation and missile troops have launched pinpoint strikes during the week, which hit 99 places of concentration of Russian occupiers. This was stated by Oleksandr Syrskyi.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Oleksandr Syrskyi
