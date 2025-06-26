Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCD

Russian propagandists are spreading a fabricated screenshot of a message from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration about evacuation from the front-line areas. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council (CCD), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the fake message states that allegedly "due to the increasing cases of looting," residents are recommended to take all valuables, including household appliances, with them during the evacuation.

The original message does not mention looting at all. It contains information on the progress of evacuation from the border areas and contacts of headquarters that help people move to safe areas - the CCD points out.

They emphasize that with such fakes, Russia is trying to disrupt the evacuation of civilians from dangerous areas in the Sumy region. This is part of a targeted Russian information operation aimed at:

undermining confidence in local authorities and the military;

generating fear for abandoned property;

complicating evacuation measures;

destabilizing the rear in the border areas.

"This is a deliberate tactic of the enemy - to leave people under fire in order to increase the number of victims among the civilian population," the CCD summarized.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the fake about the alleged ban on women aged 18-27 traveling abroad. The video with Olga Stefanishyna's "proposal" turned out to be a deepfake created by AI.

Russia prepares new swarm attacks and information pressure – CPD