Russia prepares new swarm attacks and information pressure – CPD

Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany it with an information campaign on several fronts.

This was reported by UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko. Details According to Kovalenko, the enemy will not stop the air terror.

At the same time, the aggressor is preparing information narratives that it will present to various audiences.

Simultaneously, it will pump two campaigns informationally: for the international audience, it will spread the narrative that it is Russia that is open to negotiations and is forced to fight because Ukraine supposedly wants to, while for the internal Ukrainian audience, it will segmentedly spread theses that Ukraine supposedly cannot defend itself and Russia can destroy everything - Kovalenko informed.

According to him, the goal of such information influences is to provoke despair in Ukrainian society and incline it towards capitulation.

By demanding capitulation from society, the enemy is trying to break the moral rear - the official emphasized.

Kovalenko stressed that Ukraine is preparing to counter both military and informational threats.

This pressure must be endured, military solutions against the enemy's swarm attacks are being prepared. Information counteraction – also - he noted.

At the same time, the head of the CCD emphasized the importance of understanding the enemy's tactics.

But the enemy's tactics must be known in order to understand the goals - Kovalenko explained.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, also noted that the Kremlin seeks to continue the war and believes in the possibility of psychologically breaking Ukrainians.

