Russia is disrupting the exchange of prisoners and discrediting Ukraine in the information field – CCD

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 15928 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 65375 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 119010 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 69589 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 90138 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 83947 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 55881 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 182410 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114821 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173950 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.2m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news

Volunteer spoke about the mobilization of women and 18-year-olds: there is no need yet, but they should prepare

June 8, 11:45 AM • 6880 views

Cool weather is coming to Ukraine: the heat will drop to +19+24 degrees - weather forecaster

June 8, 12:17 PM • 14153 views

Budanov announced information pressure on Ukraine and attempts by the Russian Federation to dictate the parameters of the exchange

June 8, 12:25 PM • 7810 views

Possible detention of veteran Zamrii in the basement of the TCC: The Ombudsman's Office sent an appeal to the military prosecutor's office

June 8, 01:05 PM • 5194 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM • 11933 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 27813 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 182410 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 169507 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 166597 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 211311 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 81796 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 105758 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 173950 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 148908 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 188593 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Russia is disrupting the exchange of prisoners and discrediting Ukraine in the information field – CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Russia is manipulating the topic of exchange in order to disrupt the process and discredit Ukraine. The Russian Federation seeks to justify aggression by accusing Ukraine of disrupting agreements.

Russia is disrupting the exchange of prisoners and discrediting Ukraine in the information field – CCD

Russia continues to manipulate the topic of exchange, in particular, trying to disrupt everything and conduct IPSO in order to discredit Ukraine in the foreign information field, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the task of the Russians is to question the diplomatic process and justify their further offensive actions.

Of course, Russia was not going to stop them anyway, but the continuation of the war is entirely on the conscience of the Russians, and they are trying to manipulate

- explained Andriy Kovalenko.

The head of the CPD emphasized that Ukraine adheres to all agreements reached. Russia, in turn, manipulates the topic of exchange, war, refuses to cease fire and meet with leaders, and attacks the country's territory every day.

"They will not be able to lie - everyone sees the truth," he summarized.

Let us remind you

Russia groundlessly accused Ukraine of disrupting the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of the bodies of the dead. This is part of the Kremlin's efforts to discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

Ukraine is facing informational pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process. The Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached. This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week07.06.25, 17:01 • 64906 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9