Russia is disrupting the exchange of prisoners and discrediting Ukraine in the information field – CCD

Russia continues to manipulate the topic of exchange, in particular, trying to disrupt everything and conduct IPSO in order to discredit Ukraine in the foreign information field, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the task of the Russians is to question the diplomatic process and justify their further offensive actions.

Of course, Russia was not going to stop them anyway, but the continuation of the war is entirely on the conscience of the Russians, and they are trying to manipulate - explained Andriy Kovalenko.

The head of the CPD emphasized that Ukraine adheres to all agreements reached. Russia, in turn, manipulates the topic of exchange, war, refuses to cease fire and meet with leaders, and attacks the country's territory every day.

"They will not be able to lie - everyone sees the truth," he summarized.

Let us remind you

Russia groundlessly accused Ukraine of disrupting the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of the bodies of the dead. This is part of the Kremlin's efforts to discredit Ukraine in the international arena.

Ukraine is facing informational pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process. The Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached. This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week