Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until August 6, 2025, reports UNN.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the laws state.

Additions

On April 16, the parliament once again extended the duration of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, until August 6. The decision to extend martial law was supported by 357 deputies, with one voting against. The extension of general mobilization was supported by 346 deputies, with one against and one abstaining.

This is the 15th time the Rada has extended mobilization and martial law in the country.

Reminder

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.