Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10709 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 41023 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43334 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 78036 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31461 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86955 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68898 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153623 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88850 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 1014 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52712 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 78036 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86955 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153623 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14793 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15569 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30658 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28908 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41093 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19850 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until August 6, 2025, reports UNN.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the laws state.

Additions

On April 16, the parliament once again extended the duration of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, until August 6. The decision to extend martial law was supported by 357 deputies, with one voting against. The extension of general mobilization was supported by 346 deputies, with one against and one abstaining.

This is the 15th time the Rada has extended mobilization and martial law in the country.

Kornienko on elections: at least six months are needed after the end of martial law01.04.25, 17:01 • 80198 views

Reminder

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

In February, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
