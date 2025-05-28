$41.680.11
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine stated that the attempts by the Russians to start the power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could have dangerous consequences. He urged the IAEA to prevent a catastrophic scenario.

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Attempts to launch power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian representatives may lead to unpredictable consequences. This was stated to a journalist of UNN by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko.

Reaction of the Ministry of Energy to The New York Times information about the Russian Federation's plans to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The New York Times stated that satellite images indicate Russia's plan to restart the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to a new Greenpeace report, Russia is building a power line in the occupied southern part of Ukraine to connect a large nuclear power plant it seized to its own grid.

Any actions of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a gross violation of international law and a direct threat to nuclear safety. Zaporizhzhia NPP remains a tool of blackmail for the entire civilized international community for the Russians. There is no licensed personnel at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russians, and attempts to launch power units by Russian representatives may lead to unforeseen consequences.

- said Galushchenko.

Therefore, the Minister called on the European community and the IAEA not to allow the occupiers to implement a catastrophic scenario.

The resolution of the IAEA General Conference demands the immediate release by the Russians of the occupied facility, a station strategic for the world's nuclear safety must be de-occupied!

- Galushchenko stressed.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russian Federation

Galushchenko noted that if Russia is allowed to continue the occupation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, it will become a serious challenge for the whole world.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under occupation for more than three years. And despite a number of resolutions adopted by the IAEA General Conference or the Board of Governors, which require Russia to immediately withdraw troops from the facility, nothing has happened so far. The station has already been completely de-energized eight times. And this poses a serious threat to nuclear and radiation safety, even if the station is not operating. After all, nuclear materials are still stored there and Ukraine supplies electricity to support safety systems.

- Galushchenko said.

He reminded that Ukraine supplies electricity from its side, but has only two lines, and from time to time Russian attacks destroy one of them. And this poses great threats.

The Minister noted that a similar situation occurred with nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Ukraine - during massive attacks on energy infrastructure, we repeatedly recorded emergency shutdowns of power units.

And this is also a rather difficult situation when the station remains without external power supply. It should be recognized that this is, unfortunately, one step towards a nuclear accident. This is a typical Fukushima scenario. The occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP is a serious challenge for the development of nuclear energy in the world. This is a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and it must be returned to Ukraine immediately.

- Galushchenko stressed.

The Minister noted that it is impossible to allow changes to international standards and rules in the field of nuclear safety and security. If this is allowed even once, the entire system will be destroyed.

If the situation with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unchanged, it will become a huge challenge for investment in the nuclear industry in the future. Today we are talking about a nuclear renaissance in the world and we can recall the declaration of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 on tripling nuclear generation by 2050. Without this, it is impossible to achieve the goals of green transformation.

- Galushchenko said.

Addition

Built in Soviet times, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power complex in Europe. Their six reactors can generate up to six gigawatts of electricity - enough to power all of Portugal - and they supplied almost solid electricity to Ukraine until the war began in 2022.

The station is located in the Russian-controlled part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, dangerously close to the front line, which will make it possible to carry out the operation. All six reactors were shut down after Russia seized the facility, the last of which was shut down in 2023.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
International Atomic Energy Agency
The New York Times
United Nations
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Portugal
Ukraine
