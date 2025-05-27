# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.
Kyiv • UNN
Billie Eilish became the main winner of the American Music Awards - 2025, winning in all seven nominations, including "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year". The winners were chosen by public survey.
On the night of May 27, the annual American Music Awards - 2025 ceremony took place. Billie Eilish triumphed, winning in all seven categories in which she was nominated. This is reported on the award's website, reports UNN.
Details
Billie Eilish won in all seven categories in which she was nominated, including "Artist of the Year", "Album of the Year" ("Hit Me Hard and Soft"), "Favorite Touring Artist", "Favorite Pop Artist" and "Favorite Pop Album" ("Hit Me Hard and Soft"). She also won with the song "Birds of a Feather" in the "Song of the Year" and "Favorite Pop Song" nominations
A special feature of the award is that the winners were chosen based on a public survey, not by a jury or experts.
List of winners in various nominations:
- Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish;
- New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams;
- Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, "Hit Me Hard and Soft";
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather";
- Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish;
- Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars "Die With a Smile";
- Favorite Pop Artist: Bruno Mars;
- Favorite Pop Artist: Billie Eilish;
- Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish, «Hit Me Hard and Soft»;
- Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish, «Birds of a Feather»;
- Favorite Country Artist: Post Malone;
- Favorite Country Artist: Beyoncé;
- Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay;
- Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé, «Cowbou Carter»;
- Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen, «I Had Some Help»;
- Favorite Hip-Hop Artist Male: Eminem;
- Favorite Hip-Hop Artist Female: Megan Thee Stallion;
- Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem «The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)»;
- Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar «Not Like Us»;
- Favorite R&B Artist Male: The Weeknd;
- Favorite R&B Artist Female: SZA;
- Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd, «Hurry Up Tomorrow»;
- Favorite Song in R&B Style: SZA, «Saturn»;
- Favorite Latin American Artist: Bad Bunny;
- Favorite Latin American Artist: Becky G;
- Favorite Latin American Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda;
- Favorite Latin American Album: Bad Bunny, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”;
- Favorite Latin American Song: Shakira, «Soltera»;
- Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots;
- Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots, «Clancy»;
- Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park, «The Emptiness Machine»;
- Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga;
- Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2;
- Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla;
- Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
Additions
One of the most famous musical events of the year - the American Music Awards - is the world's largest awards ceremony voted for by fans, and also honors the most influential artists of today and their ardent fans.
