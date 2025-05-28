Drone attack on Moscow: a technopark is on fire, "there are no serious damages or casualties"

A fire broke out on the territory of the "Elma" technology park in the russian capital, moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and the mayor of the capital of the aggressor country sergei sobyanin.

Details

The fire occurred in zelenograd, which is one of the 12 administrative districts of moscow.

As a result of repelling an attack by enemy drones in zelenograd, according to preliminary information, there are no serious damage or casualties. Specialists of the relevant services are working at the site of the wreckage - sobyanin said.

Meanwhile, footage of the moment of the "arrival" of a drone at the technology park was published online.

We would like to add that among the main activities of the "Elma" technology park is the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring instruments, as well as optical equipment.

Let us remind you

The russian capital moscow was massively attacked by drones on the night of may 28. Also, local public pages reported a massive UAV attack on the moscow region and published a video.

