Drone attack on Moscow: a technopark is on fire, "there are no serious damages or casualties"

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 74115 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 81899 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 91377 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 147829 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 224343 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186436 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 185901 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164792 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116537 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100326 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched

May 27, 05:57 PM • 3522 views

An explosion occurred near a residential building in Kyiv: police are investigating the circumstances

May 27, 06:06 PM • 4700 views

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic got into an accident: what is known

May 27, 06:14 PM • 2946 views

The US is increasing its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from the Russian Federation.

May 27, 06:53 PM • 4304 views

A really bad thing: Medvedev, in response to Trump's words, threatened World War III

May 27, 07:10 PM • 2988 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 70156 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 77865 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 74115 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 187675 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 576568 views
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 17648 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 25483 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 95739 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 97263 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 94391 views
Drone attack on Moscow: a technopark is on fire, "there are no serious damages or casualties"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

A fire broke out on the territory of the "elma" technopark in Zelenograd, one of the districts of Moscow. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred as a result of a UAV attack.

Drone attack on Moscow: a technopark is on fire, "there are no serious damages or casualties"

A fire broke out on the territory of the "Elma" technology park in the russian capital, moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and the mayor of the capital of the aggressor country sergei sobyanin.

Details

The fire occurred in zelenograd, which is one of the 12 administrative districts of moscow.

As a result of repelling an attack by enemy drones in zelenograd, according to preliminary information, there are no serious damage or casualties. Specialists of the relevant services are working at the site of the wreckage

- sobyanin said.

Meanwhile, footage of the moment of the "arrival" of a drone at the technology park was published online.

We would like to add that among the main activities of the "Elma" technology park is the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring instruments, as well as optical equipment.

Let us remind you

The russian capital moscow was massively attacked by drones on the night of may 28. Also, local public pages reported a massive UAV attack on the moscow region and published a video.

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails25.05.25, 21:56 • 4844 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
