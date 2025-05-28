Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

The increase in limits on transfers from card to card to UAH 100,000 from UAH 150,000, which will take place from June, will affect those who conduct business activities without paying taxes. This will not affect officially registered entrepreneurs. This was announced to the journalist of UNN by economic expert Oleg Pendzin.

New transfer limit from June 1

From June 1, a number of Ukrainian banks are preparing to reduce the limits on money transfers from card to card to UAH 100,000 from the current UAH 150,000.

Despite the abolition of the relevant restrictions by the National Bank of Ukraine from April 1, 2025, the memorandum on ensuring the transparency of the functioning of the payment services market, signed by more than 50 banks and financial institutions, remains in force.

From April 1, the NBU's restrictions on transfers between individuals' cards of 150,000 hryvnias have been lifted

According to the memorandum, from February 1, 2025, clients of signatory banks with "medium" and "low" risk levels had the opportunity to transfer UAH 150,000 per month, and from June 1, the limit will be set to UAH 100,000 per month. For clients with a "high" risk level, there is a limit of UAH 50,000.

The memorandum also states that if a client has documented income exceeding the limit set on the date, transfers can be made within the confirmed income.

In addition, the client during servicing has the right to contact the Payment Service Provider-participant of the Memorandum with a request to increase the established limit with the mandatory provision of documentary confirmation of funds.

Explanation from an economist regarding the increase in transfer limits from June 1

Economic expert Oleg Pendzin in a comment to UNN explained who should worry about the limits on transfers from card to card, and who should not.

"This will not affect officially registered entrepreneurs, sole proprietors in any way. It will also not affect the average Ukrainian," said Pendzin.

According to him, we are talking about limiting exclusively transfers between individuals.

"This does not apply to those individuals who have sufficiently large incomes and can explain the origin of the funds. This will primarily affect those who conduct business activities without paying taxes, proper registration. By and large, the situation is not critical at all. We lived with the restrictions of the National Bank of Ukraine, when there was a limit of UAH 150,000 per month," Pendzin explained.

He also noted that if a person officially sold an apartment, or has a very high income, or a person received some other income that the bank recorded, the financial monitoring recorded, then UAH 100,000 will not be a restriction.

Banks that are signatories to the memorandum

Currently, the signatories to the memorandum are:

• JSC "Oschadbank";

• JSC "Raiffeisen Bank";

• JSC CB "PrivatBank"";

• JSC "Universal Bank";

• JSC "Ukreximbank";

• AB "Ukrgasbank";

• JSC "Crystalbank";

• JSC CB "Globus";

• PJSC "MTB Bank";

• JSC "AB "Radabank";

• JSC "Idea Bank";

• JSC "Altbank";

• JSC "Bank Alliance";

• JSC "EPB";

• AB "Clearing House";

• JSC "Polikombank";

• JSC "BANK TRUST-CAPITAL";

• JSC "Ukrainian Bank for Reconstruction and Development";

• JSC "OXI Bank";

• JSC "FIRST INVESTMENT BANK";

• JSC "Agroprosperis Bank";

• LLC "NovaPay" (NovaPay);

• JSC "ProCredit Bank";

• JSC "Cominbank";

• JSC "Pravex Bank";

• LLC "FC "EVO" (RozetkaPay);

• JSC "BANK "UKRAINIAN CAPITAL";

• JSC "Sense Bank";

• JSC "Sky Bank";

• AKB "Lviv";

• JSC "OTP Bank";

• JSC "Kredobank";

• JSC "PUMB";

• AB "Pivdenny";

• JSC "A-Bank";

• PJSC "BANK-VOSTOK";

• JSC "BANK CREDIT DNIPRO";

• PJSC "CB" "Accordbank";

• JSC "Creditwest Bank";

• JSC "Tascombank";

• JSC "Credit Europe Bank";

• JSC BANK "Grand";

• JSC "Bank 3⁄4";

• JSC "Motor-Bank";

• JSC "Asvio Bank";

• JSC "RVS Bank";

• AKB "Industrial Bank";

• JSC "UkrSibbank";

• JSC "Credit Agricole Bank";

• JSC "Poltava-Bank";

• JSC "Unex Bank";

• JSC "Piraeus Bank ICB";

• JSC "BANK OF INVESTMENTS AND SAVINGS".