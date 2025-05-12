$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2944 views

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10483 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15593 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24363 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28496 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 55016 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33262 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36045 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67218 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32642 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

The number of payment card fraud cases in Ukraine has decreased, but the amount of losses has increased - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The number of fraudulent transactions with payment cards decreased by 1%, but losses increased by 37% and reached UAH 1.1 billion. Most fraud occurs online through social engineering.

Last year, the number of payment card fraud decreased by 2,000 transactions (by 1%) – to 270,000 transactions. However, losses from them increased by 37% – to a total amount of UAH 1.1 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to the NBU, there were 31 fraudulent transactions per million expenditure transactions with payment cards.

The average amount of one illegal transaction increased by 39% compared to 2023. It increased from UAH 3,065 in 2023 to UAH 4,247 in 2024.

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative12.05.25, 09:50 • 33258 views

There was also an increase in the total amount of expenditure transactions using payment cards - by 8%. Accordingly, the relative level of losses from fraud using payment cards to the total amount of expenditure transactions increased by 28%.

Fraud loss indicators for 2024 show that in most cases, people fall victim to fraudsters due to non-compliance with basic payment security rules. Therefore, in 2025, the National Bank plans to continue the practice of raising citizens' awareness of the rules for safe use of payment cards and Internet banking and to repeat the All-Ukrainian information campaign on payment security "FraudGoodbye"

– said Oleksiy Shaban, Deputy Governor of the National Bank.

So, for every million hryvnias spent using payment cards, there were UAH 176 of fraud losses.

A new fraud scheme: A fake video about receiving aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross is spreading on TikTok 30.04.25, 15:07 • 7458 views

Most frauds were carried out via the Internet – 83% of the total number of fraudulent transactions. The vast majority of fraudulent cases are caused, as in previous years, by social engineering. That is, when clients independently disclose personal data, payment card details, confirmation codes and passwords for conducting payment transactions.

Reminder

SBU cyber experts, together with Czech law enforcement officers, liquidated a call center in Zakarpattia, which stole millions from the accounts of EU residents. The four organizers of the scheme face up to 12 years in prison.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
