A new fraud scheme: A fake video about receiving aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross is spreading on TikTok

A video is spreading on TikTok about alleged assistance of 4,000 hryvnias under the "Reboot" program of the Ukrainian Red Cross. This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

A video is being spread on TikTok about alleged payments of 4,000 hryvnias to Ukrainians from the Red Cross. In order to "receive money", users are offered to follow the link and enter their bank details - the message reads.

In fact, this is a fraudulent scheme, the purpose of which is to extract personal data for further seizure of your funds. The video was created using AI, and the information it contains is fake.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warned citizens not to follow the links and not to enter their bank details under any circumstances.

Third-party applications for online banking give fraudsters access to your money - Cyberpolice