A new fraud scheme: A fake video about receiving aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross is spreading on TikTok

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11190 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35513 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65103 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114660 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69338 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 215918 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160822 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114330 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137456 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107635 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Publications

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28269 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 114660 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103160 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136462 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 215918 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1040 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 4876 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22233 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53793 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 87942 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

A new fraud scheme: A fake video about receiving aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross is spreading on TikTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3020 views

A fraudulent video about a 4000 UAH payment from the Red Cross is spreading on TikTok. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns: do not follow the links and do not enter bank details, it's a fake!

A new fraud scheme: A fake video about receiving aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross is spreading on TikTok

A video is spreading on TikTok about alleged assistance of 4,000 hryvnias under the "Reboot" program of the Ukrainian Red Cross. This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

A video is being spread on TikTok about alleged payments of 4,000 hryvnias to Ukrainians from the Red Cross. In order to "receive money", users are offered to follow the link and enter their bank details

- the message reads.

In fact, this is a fraudulent scheme, the purpose of which is to extract personal data for further seizure of your funds. The video was created using AI, and the information it contains is fake. 

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warned citizens not to follow the links and not to enter their bank details under any circumstances. 

Third-party applications for online banking give fraudsters access to your money - Cyberpolice28.04.25, 13:57 • 2854 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesFinance
Ukraine
Brent
$62.84
Bitcoin
$95,182.70
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,308.16
Ethereum
$1,775.91