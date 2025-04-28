Third-party applications for online banking give fraudsters access to your money - Cyberpolice

Fraudsters have invented a new scheme to steal from bank accounts. They call citizens and offer to install third-party programs for online banking, and then seize the money of their victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyberpolice in Telegram.

Details

The attackers introduce themselves as bank employees and report that the old banking application no longer works and you need to download a new one. Then they send a link to download the program supposedly from the official chat bot in one of the messengers. In this way, fraudsters gain access to the authorization data of bank customers.

Then the attackers convince you to name the code from SMS messages or calls from the real bank support service, as a result they gain access to Internet banking and steal funds.

To avoid fraud, tell the bank employee who is calling you that you will now call the official bank number listed on your payment card yourself.

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian.

Always end the conversation if:

- ask for passwords, bank codes;

- manage your actions during a telephone conversation (ask you to install a program on your device).

Choose only licensed software from official stores or developer websites.

Use official platforms such as:

- Microsoft Store for Windows;

- Apple App Store for macOS and iOS;

- Google Play for Android.

Check the reputation of the manufacturer. Read reviews from other users not only on the store's website, but also on forums. Evaluate the number of downloads.

Carefully check the country of origin of the program. Do not download software from countries with a questionable reputation. Pay attention to the permissions that the application requires during installation. For example, a book reading program does not need access to your geolocation, camera, or microphone.

Let us remind

