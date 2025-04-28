$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1988 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53854 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53419 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56751 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84589 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136365 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109335 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77180 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160323 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69323 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Third-party applications for online banking give fraudsters access to your money - Cyberpolice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Fraudsters call and offer to install fake banking applications to gain access to accounts. Cyberpolice urges you to verify information and install only licensed software.

Third-party applications for online banking give fraudsters access to your money - Cyberpolice

Fraudsters have invented a new scheme to steal from bank accounts. They call citizens and offer to install third-party programs for online banking, and then seize the money of their victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyberpolice in Telegram.

Details

The attackers introduce themselves as bank employees and report that the old banking application no longer works and you need to download a new one. Then they send a link to download the program supposedly from the official chat bot in one of the messengers. In this way, fraudsters gain access to the authorization data of bank customers.

Then the attackers convince you to name the code from SMS messages or calls from the real bank support service, as a result they gain access to Internet banking and steal funds.

To avoid fraud, tell the bank employee who is calling you that you will now call the official bank number listed on your payment card yourself.

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian. 23.04.25, 15:09 • 11670 views

Always end the conversation if:

- ask for passwords, bank codes;

- manage your actions during a telephone conversation (ask you to install a program on your device).

Choose only licensed software from official stores or developer websites.

Use official platforms such as:

- Microsoft Store for Windows;

- Apple App Store for macOS and iOS;

- Google Play for Android.

Check the reputation of the manufacturer. Read reviews from other users not only on the store's website, but also on forums. Evaluate the number of downloads.

Carefully check the country of origin of the program. Do not download software from countries with a questionable reputation. Pay attention to the permissions that the application requires during installation. For example, a book reading program does not need access to your geolocation, camera, or microphone.

Let us remind

Fraudsters used the death of Pope Francis on social media for cyberattacks. They spread fake images and links that led to fraudulent sites to steal data.

 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Pope Francis
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Google
