In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian.

In Kyiv, a participant in a fraudulent scheme defrauded a pensioner of 320,000 hryvnias, claiming that he had to check whether they were of Russian origin. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

In Kyiv, the prosecutor's office has notified a 56-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion, who committed fraudulent acts against an elderly woman, claiming that he was allegedly checking her money.

Investigators found that a 76-year-old woman had ordered biologically active additives several months ago, but did not pick up the order at the post office. In turn, the sellers called her and threatened to block her pension card if she did not pay for the order.

Also, the pensioner began to receive calls from alleged SBU employees who stated that they had to check whether she and her family members were working for Russian special services. The woman was questioned during a telephone conversation and informed of the need to check her money to see if it was Russian.

"The victim agreed to the "check" of the money and handed over savings in dollars and euros - almost 320 thousand hryvnias to one of the accomplices of the fraud, who introduced himself as an SBU employee.

"After the "legalization," all the money was promised to be returned to the owner. However, it was not returned, and the woman turned to law enforcement agencies," the prosecutor's office said.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is investigating whether there are other victims as a result of the actions of the fraudsters, and is also выясняет who are the accomplices of the suspect.

