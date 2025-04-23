$41.520.14
47.710.05
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1610 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7824 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10904 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14937 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17443 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28168 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40336 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63600 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91728 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137850 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3072 views

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of 320,000 hryvnias, posing as an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and claiming that he was checking her money for affiliation with Russian special services. The woman was promised that the funds would be returned after "legalization."

In Kyiv, a fraudster swindled a pensioner out of UAH 320,000, claiming that he had to check if her money was Russian.

In Kyiv, a participant in a fraudulent scheme defrauded a pensioner of 320,000 hryvnias, claiming that he had to check whether they were of Russian origin. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, the prosecutor's office has notified a 56-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion, who committed fraudulent acts against an elderly woman, claiming that he was allegedly checking her money.

Investigators found that a 76-year-old woman had ordered biologically active additives several months ago, but did not pick up the order at the post office. In turn, the sellers called her and threatened to block her pension card if she did not pay for the order.

Also, the pensioner began to receive calls from alleged SBU employees who stated that they had to check whether she and her family members were working for Russian special services. The woman was questioned during a telephone conversation and informed of the need to check her money to see if it was Russian.

"The victim agreed to the "check" of the money and handed over savings in dollars and euros - almost 320 thousand hryvnias to one of the accomplices of the fraud, who introduced himself as an SBU employee.

"After the "legalization," all the money was promised to be returned to the owner. However, it was not returned, and the woman turned to law enforcement agencies," the prosecutor's office said.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is investigating whether there are other victims as a result of the actions of the fraudsters, and is also выясняет who are the accomplices of the suspect.

Addition

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers eliminated an organized criminal group that defrauded Latvian citizens of more than six million hryvnias. In particular, the attackers offered investments in cryptocurrency through fake brokerage platforms.

A current deputy of the Zhytomyr Regional Council, Anatoliy Melashenko, who was trying to receive 10 thousand dollars from a man who wanted to get a job in a state institution for a competitive position, was detained "red-handed".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
