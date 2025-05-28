Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1690 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 9170 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19976 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89499 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91982 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98766 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152373 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227004 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187362 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
80%
745mm
Popular news

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 13329 views

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 4790 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 14254 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 13917 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 11444 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 19981 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 77027 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 84155 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89503 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 193452 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 20761 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 28266 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 98163 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 99559 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 96568 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2790 views

Trump signed decrees to simplify the approval of nuclear facilities and stimulate the construction of experimental reactors in the United States. He calls for the resumption of construction on sites where installation was canceled.

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

Trump signed decrees to revive nuclear energy in the USA - media

US President Donald Trump has signed a number of decrees aimed at reviving the country's nuclear energy sector. This is reported by ARS Technica, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the orders issued by the White House include plans to simplify the reactor approval process and stimulate the construction of experimental reactors by the Department of Energy. But they also contain wording that is inconsistent with other administration priorities and fundamentally misinterprets the use of nuclear energy.

According to the publication, only four new reactors have been started in the US in the 21st century at existing sites. And two of them were later canceled due to project implementation delays and rising costs. The two reactors that were put into operation also suffered from significant delays and cost overruns.

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"06.05.25, 17:11 • 91938 views

Researchers who studied construction records found that many delays occurred because workers had to wait for equipment or the completion of other work on the site. As the media writes, this may indicate that the lack of a well-developed supply chain of reactor parts is a significant factor. And the latest major changes to safety regulations came in response to the Fukushima accident, which revealed key vulnerabilities in traditional designs.

A large number of startups have proposed projects that take into account previous causes of failures. Many of them are SMRs, or small modular reactors, which promise economies of scale by building the reactor at a central facility and then delivering it to the installation site. But so far, only one reactor of this type has been approved in the United States. And the only planned installation of this design was canceled because the projected cost of electricity became uncompetitive.

It is reported that such a problematic environment makes investing in nuclear energy extremely risky. However, now is the time when natural gas, wind and especially solar electricity prices are incredibly low. And this makes it difficult to justify the large initial costs of nuclear energy, as well as the long time it takes to implement projects before the invested investments start to generate profit.

US NPPs demonstrate extraordinary efficiency: what indicator has been achieved19.12.24, 05:14 • 16962 views

One of the nuclear energy decrees also calls on the Department of Energy to provide financial support to the industry to stimulate the construction of new plants. And the state agency is already doing this through a loan guarantee program. Despite the fact that these guarantees have not led to new construction projects in more than a decade, the decree calls for efforts to ensure "10 new large reactors with completed projects under construction by 2030".

While the Biden administration has approved payments to support the operation of nuclear power plants, Trump is calling for funding to be used to reopen some plants that could not operate cost-effectively before - something that has not been done in the US before. He is also calling for money to be directed to resume construction at sites where reactor installations have been cancelled, although only two of these projects are less than a decade old.

Similar unrealistic timelines and other conditions are present in the "Deployment of Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies" order. It is designed to encourage some of the proposed small modular reactor installation projects that are currently under development. The document orders the army to install one of them on a military base, which will be put into operation within the next three years. In addition, the Minister of Energy must conclude contracts with companies for the construction of three test reactors by July 4, 2026.

Canada to be first in G7 to build $15 billion modular nuclear reactor 08.05.25, 22:48 • 8170 views

It is expected that the accelerated schedule will be due to the granting of the possibility to the Minister of Energy to simply ignore any aspect of the environmental expertise complained about by the companies building the reactor: "The Minister must, in accordance with current legislation, use all available powers to cancel or accelerate the environmental expertise of the Department for permits, approvals, agreements leases and any other activity requested by the applicant or potential applicant".

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$108,752.90
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.24
Ethereum
$2,627.54