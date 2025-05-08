$41.440.02
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10881 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24740 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72766 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126720 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99243 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104348 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158806 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107803 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123064 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Canada to be first in G7 to build $15 billion modular nuclear reactor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Canada invests $15.1 billion in the construction of nuclear power plants with small modular reactors, becoming the first G7 country with this technology. Ontario Power Generation has received permission for the first phase of the project.

Canada to be first in G7 to build $15 billion modular nuclear reactor

The Canadian government has given the green light to the development of the latest nuclear technologies in the country. A large-scale investment project worth USD 15.1 billion has been approved for the construction of a state-of-the-art nuclear power plant that will use small modular reactors. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The state-owned energy corporation Ontario Power Generation has received permission to implement the first phase of four planned small modular reactors (SMRs). This was preceded by the issuance of a license by the Canadian nuclear regulator for the first time in the country's history to build this type of nuclear facility.

Small modular reactors are distinguished by their compactness and involve mass production at specialized enterprises, followed by transportation and installation on site. This approach, according to experts, can significantly reduce the cost of projects and shorten the time to completion compared to traditional large nuclear power plants.

US NPPs demonstrate extraordinary efficiency: what indicator has been achieved19.12.24, 05:14 • 16943 views

Several similar reactors have been built in the world - in Russia and China. Canada will be the first country among the G7 members to bring small-scale nuclear technology to the stage of practical implementation.

The construction of the first reactor at the Darlington site is estimated at CAD 6.1 billion. The cost of the next reactors should decrease due to the experience gained and the improvement of technologies.

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"06.05.25, 17:11 • 91723 views

GE Vernova will supply the key components, which has significantly increased its market capitalization over the past year amid growing demand for electricity from data centers and new industrial facilities. To develop the nuclear sector, GE has invested $50 million in the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy division, including the creation of a production base in North Carolina, USA.

In Switzerland, the Beznau nuclear reactor was stopped due to a power grid failure24.03.25, 15:32 • 11533 views

In 2023, Ontario Power Generation signed a contract with GE Hitachi to install a BWRX-300 reactor, a small modular reactor with a capacity of approximately 300 megawatts.

Addition

Ontario Power Generation Inc (OPG) is a Crown corporation responsible for approximately half of the electricity generation in the province of Ontario, Canada. It is wholly owned by the Government of Ontario.

Recall

The State Council of China has approved the construction of 10 new nuclear reactors. The country plans to overtake the United States and become the leader in nuclear energy by the end of the decade.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

