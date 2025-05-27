Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Graduation is not just the end of school, but an event where you want to look special. In 2025, fashion dictates its own rules: minimalism, elegance, interesting details and individuality.

UNN has collected the main fashion trends of the 2025 graduation party — and calculated how much they can cost.

Dress trends

One of the most striking trends this year is long dresses with a train. This season, the train can be both long and "parade", and light, barely noticeable - to the waist. This option is especially appealing to those who want to feel truly special at the graduation party.

The price for such a dress starts from UAH 1,500 and can reach UAH 14,000, if it is a designer order or a complex style.

Another trend in dress design is sequins, glitter and metallic fabrics. These are either dresses that are completely covered in sequins, or models with shiny inserts - on the sleeves, hem, etc. Among the options, gold, silver, copper, as well as fabrics with the effect of liquid metal are relevant.

On average, such looks cost from UAH 1,300 to UAH 10,000, depending on the quality of the fabric and the brand.

Silk and satin dresses are also a hit of the season. They are gentle, soft and create an effect of effortless beauty (beauty without effort - ed.). Organza - a light, translucent fabric - adds volume and playfulness, especially in the sleeves or skirt.

These materials are mainly used for slip dresses, maxi with a slit or models with an open back. The cost is from UAH 1,600 to UAH 12,000. It all depends on the style and length of the dress.

Lace, embroidery - all this also remains in trend, but is used carefully. In particular, on the edge of the sleeves, belt or lower edge of the skirt. This trend is ideal for graduates who want an elegant look, but without excess.

Dresses with delicate decor start from UAH 1,700, but hand embroidery or complex patterns can raise the price to UAH 18,000.

What colors to pay attention to

Light shades remain relevant. In 2025, pink, lavender, sky blue, mint, as well as "Mocha Mousse", chosen by Pantone as the color of the year, are in trend. These colors are suitable for girls who want to create a restrained, but elegant look, and go well with minimalist makeup.

However, not everyone likes more pastel colors. So it is also worth paying attention to the following colors: fuchsia, red, turquoise, emerald. Bright shades allow you to immediately declare yourself, and look great in photos. These colors are most often chosen by self-confident graduates who want to be remembered.

Hairstyles for graduation 2025

In addition to the dress, you should also take care of your hairstyle for the graduation party.

This year, the trend is for relaxed hairstyles that harmoniously complement the look.

Wavy styling, also called "sea curls", is the favorite of the season. It adds texture and volume to the hair without looking too artificial. This hairstyle creates a romantic mood and suits almost any dress.

But a smooth bun is the choice of those who are looking for restrained elegance. This is a hairstyle that never loses its relevance. It looks perfect with dresses with open shoulders or a deep neckline on the back.

No less popular accent this year has become a large bow. It is worn both with high hairstyles and with loose hair. The bow adds playfulness to the look, and at the same time - a stylish accent. This accessory goes well with both "fabulous" dresses made of tulle or organza, and with minimalist looks - or even suits.

