Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14386 views

In the summer of 2025, the trends will be naturalness, minimalism, "naked" nails, nude shades, French manicure, red and black colors. Light yellow color and pearl rubbing will also be relevant.

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

"Naked" nails, minimalism and classics - these will be the summer trends of manicure and pedicure this summer. Manicure master, resettler from Kharkiv, Olena Lepkova, told UNN journalist about this.

Naturalness and minimalism

Naturalness and minimalism have been in trend for several years now, and "naked" nails are in demand this year. This is a nude that seems so natural, as if there is no gel coating. Clients also do ordinary nudes, French manicures, and basic shades - red and black - do not lose their relevance

- said the master.

Popular nail shapes

Among the popular nail shapes now are a clear square, almond and also a squoval. Everything is as always, here without changes. Of course, there is also an extreme length, this is a stiletto, but it is less common than a square and natural nail shapes.

Trendy colors

This includes nudes, then red, black, and light yellow, whitish-yellow is also becoming relevant this year. It has become a trend both in clothes and on nails.

Designs with effects

Most often, clients now choose a pearl rub. Few people do designs. They also prefer "cat's eye", but with restrained shades, such as blue or silver, like a Korean version

- shared the master.

Pedicure trends

Pedicure trends, like manicure trends, go hand in hand - mostly they make the colors of toenails the same as on the hands. Basically, a pedicure with gel polish is done in the summer, when the leg is open, because in winter it is dangerous to cover them, because problems with the nails can arise, because they do not breathe and are in warm shoes.

Care Tips

I advise you to monitor the cuticle, using oils. Of course, you should not gnaw or bite anything off. The skin of the hands should be moisturized with cream: in winter, use a more saturated one, in summer, some light lotion. As for foot care, you should not cut the nails in the corners, because there will be ingrowth. You also need to use foot cream. Basically, there should be comfortable shoes that will not press. The coating on the toenails should be thin and safe

- added Olena Lepkova.

We would like to remind you that spring 2025 combined comfort and luxury. The trend was luxury sports, linen, chiffon, as well as voluminous accessories inspired by Daniel Roseberry.

Earlier, UNN wrote that more and more Ukrainian women are abandoning plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in favor of a natural look.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

