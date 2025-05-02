Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

The eternal dilemma of "nothing to wear" often arises not only because of style mistakes, but also because of an inconsistent approach to choosing clothes when shopping. UNN will tell you about the most common shopping mistakes Ukrainians make.

Monotony of choice

We often succumb to our own preferences or fashion advice and buy many similar things: another pair of black jeans, another white turtleneck or a red skirt. As a result, the wardrobe is overflowing, but the images do not change, even if the clothes are different.

So, before you go shopping, review your wardrobe for what you already have and do not duplicate these things with new purchases, unless you set this as your goal.

Impulsive purchases

The previous point partially falls under this point, because sometimes you really want to fix your bad mood or "celebrate" your salary with a new item and we choose similar things again and again. After all, at such moments, the main thing is not the relevance of this purchase, but the fact of it. However, there is also a downside: under the influence of emotions, we can choose very accent things that we will never wear: a sequined jacket, a feathered dress, a transparent jumpsuit that looked very nice on a mannequin. If these things do not fall under your lifestyle, you are unlikely to have the opportunity to show them off to your friends.

Instead of an ill-considered purchase during such an impulse, it is better to treat yourself to something less valuable, such as a new scarf or other accessory that will allow you to "close the gestalt" regarding shopping.

Clothing does not match lifestyle

This error consistently follows from the previous one. Every person has an established lifestyle, which also depends on the content of our wardrobe. If you are an office worker and do not attend social events, you hardly need a dozen evening dresses. And if you work as an organizer of star parties, your wardrobe will not suffer from the absence of the twentieth hoodie on the list. If the scope of your employment changes in the near future, the wardrobe should change accordingly.

When choosing things in a store, you need to understand where and on what occasion this thing can be worn. If you do not have a list of at least five answers to these questions in your head, then most likely you do not need it now. The wardrobe should reflect reality, not the idea of an ideal "me".

Lack of thoughtful combination of things

Many people buy things without considering what they will wear them with. As a result, they have many "separate elements" that do not combine into a complete image. Before you buy something, imagine several ways to combine it with the things you already have. If you do not have such things yet, immediately buy a "pair" for the desired clothes, otherwise it risks waiting a long time for its star time in your closet.

Mindless copying of trends

Fashion changes rapidly and we cannot always keep up with it. As soon as you bought a new "very fashionable" jacket of acid color, giving a lot of money for it, completely different styles of outerwear appear on store mannequins in the new season. So is it worth chasing things just because they appeared in the fashion catalog for the next few months. In addition, blindly following trends can even be harmful.

Mannequins in shop windows may be dressed in a stylish look in your opinion, but it is not a fact that it will suit you. Ultra-fashionable tops or oversized jeans are not suitable for every figure and can only spoil your look, emphasizing flaws. Choose what suits you, combine ultra-fashionable trends with universal things in order to "stay on the wave" and at the same time emphasize your charms and individuality.

Unconsidered purchases on sale

Often, when a person enters a store and notices a "sale" sticker, they grab everything they need and do not need because of excitement and the desire to "save" as it seems to them. At the same time, purchases on sale really help save money, but you need to remember that you are buying a thing, not a discount. Do not follow the crowd, carefully choose the clothes you really need, do not neglect trying on because of a large queue in the store, so as not to be disappointed in the "catch".

Buying at the last minute

Another situation familiar to everyone, when a certain thing is needed for a specific event, which you do not have. There is little time and the person runs to the first available store, grabbing the available option. This may not be quite your style, shade, style, etc., which is why you are unlikely to wear the thing again. So if you can foresee such events, buy things for them in advance, so that you do not buy something somehow later.

