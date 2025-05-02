Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6516 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49785 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 125021 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110583 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121194 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124228 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305641 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158628 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171925 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
54%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2528 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108551 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206690 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305641 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234586 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19440 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21521 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23379 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28997 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32075 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

Ukrainians often buy similar things or clothes that do not match their lifestyle. To avoid unnecessary expenses, it is worth reviewing your wardrobe and planning purchases.

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

The eternal dilemma of "nothing to wear" often arises not only because of style mistakes, but also because of an inconsistent approach to choosing clothes when shopping. UNN will tell you about the most common shopping mistakes Ukrainians make.

Monotony of choice

We often succumb to our own preferences or fashion advice and buy many similar things: another pair of black jeans, another white turtleneck or a red skirt. As a result, the wardrobe is overflowing, but the images do not change, even if the clothes are different.

So, before you go shopping, review your wardrobe for what you already have and do not duplicate these things with new purchases, unless you set this as your goal.

Impulsive purchases

The previous point partially falls under this point, because sometimes you really want to fix your bad mood or "celebrate" your salary with a new item and we choose similar things again and again. After all, at such moments, the main thing is not the relevance of this purchase, but the fact of it. However, there is also a downside: under the influence of emotions, we can choose very accent things that we will never wear: a sequined jacket, a feathered dress, a transparent jumpsuit that looked very nice on a mannequin. If these things do not fall under your lifestyle, you are unlikely to have the opportunity to show them off to your friends.

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City" 30.04.25, 15:27 • 67673 views

Instead of an ill-considered purchase during such an impulse, it is better to treat yourself to something less valuable, such as a new scarf or other accessory that will allow you to "close the gestalt" regarding shopping.

Clothing does not match lifestyle

This error consistently follows from the previous one. Every person has an established lifestyle, which also depends on the content of our wardrobe. If you are an office worker and do not attend social events, you hardly need a dozen evening dresses. And if you work as an organizer of star parties, your wardrobe will not suffer from the absence of the twentieth hoodie on the list. If the scope of your employment changes in the near future, the wardrobe should change accordingly.

When choosing things in a store, you need to understand where and on what occasion this thing can be worn. If you do not have a list of at least five answers to these questions in your head, then most likely you do not need it now. The wardrobe should reflect reality, not the idea of an ideal "me".

Lack of thoughtful combination of things

Many people buy things without considering what they will wear them with. As a result, they have many "separate elements" that do not combine into a complete image. Before you buy something, imagine several ways to combine it with the things you already have.   If you do not have such things yet, immediately buy a "pair" for the desired clothes, otherwise it risks waiting a long time for its star time in your closet.

Mindless copying of trends

Fashion changes rapidly and we cannot always keep up with it. As soon as you bought a new "very fashionable" jacket of acid color, giving a lot of money for it, completely different styles of outerwear appear on store mannequins in the new season. So is it worth chasing things just because they appeared in the fashion catalog for the next few months. In addition,  blindly following trends can even be harmful.

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer25.04.25, 10:29 • 88084 views

Mannequins in shop windows may be dressed in a stylish look in your opinion, but it is not a fact that it will suit you. Ultra-fashionable tops or oversized jeans are not suitable for every figure  and can only spoil your look, emphasizing flaws. Choose what suits you, combine ultra-fashionable trends with universal things in order to "stay on the wave" and at the same time emphasize your charms and individuality.

Unconsidered purchases on sale

Often, when a person enters a store and notices a "sale" sticker, they grab everything they need and do not need because of excitement and the desire to "save" as it seems to them. At the same time, purchases on sale really help save money, but you need to remember that you are buying a thing, not a discount. Do not follow the crowd, carefully choose the clothes you really need, do not neglect trying on because of a large queue in the store, so as not to be disappointed in the "catch".

Buying at the last minute

Another situation familiar to everyone, when a certain thing is needed for a specific event, which you do not have. There is little time and the person runs to the first available store, grabbing the available option. This may not be quite your style, shade, style, etc., which is why you are unlikely to wear the thing again. So if you can foresee such events, buy things for them in advance, so that you do not buy something somehow later.

Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories 14.03.25, 18:00 • 118345 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyLife hackPublicationsFinance
Ukraine
Brent
$62.39
Bitcoin
$96,708.00
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.10
Золото
$3,259.95
Ethereum
$1,832.46