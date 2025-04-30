Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her dream closet on Instagram, like Carrie Bradshaw's from "Sex and the City". This is reported by Page Six, reports UNN.

Who needs Mr. Big? Especially when realfreddieprinze visited my new closet," she wrote, showing a photo of her new luxurious walk-in closet.

In her post, Gellar references the legendary scene from "Sex and the City" when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) builds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) her dream closet.

Just as Bradshaw placed a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik shoes on the shelf, Gellar adorned her new closet with a pair of similar black heels.

The trendy closet has six sets of solid wood shelves. Each rack has black edging and lighting behind glass double doors.

Some of Gellar's famous friends came to her in the comments to share their admiration for the new acquisition.

Judging by the post, 48-year-old Gellar seems to have hinted that her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., may have played a role in making this fairytale dream come true.

Last week, the "Cruel Intentions" star revealed the secret to their 22-year marriage during an interview with "Today with Jenna and Friends" - and the answer was incredibly simple.

Earlier it became known that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, director of the film "I Know What You Did Last Summer", tried to bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back in the sequel, but the actress refused. Hewitt and Prinze Jr. returned to their roles.