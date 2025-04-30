Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11328 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35854 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65394 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 115163 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69597 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216244 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160909 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114357 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137516 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107642 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28538 views

Exclusive

08:43 AM • 115164 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103611 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136681 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1320 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 5068 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22322 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 54137 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 88024 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4398 views

Sarah Michelle Gellar boasted on Instagram with a luxurious dressing room wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from the TV series "Sex and the City". She hinted that her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. helped make the dream come true.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her dream closet on Instagram, like Carrie Bradshaw's from "Sex and the City". This is reported by Page Six, reports UNN.

Who needs Mr. Big? Especially when realfreddieprinze visited my new closet," she wrote, showing a photo of her new luxurious walk-in closet.

Details

In her post, Gellar references the legendary scene from "Sex and the City" when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) builds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) her dream closet.

Just as Bradshaw placed a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik shoes on the shelf, Gellar adorned her new closet with a pair of similar black heels.

The trendy closet has six sets of solid wood shelves. Each rack has black edging and lighting behind glass double doors.

Some of Gellar's famous friends came to her in the comments to share their admiration for the new acquisition.

Sex and the City star joins the 2025 Man Booker Prize jury10.12.24, 21:45 • 23696 views

Judging by the post, 48-year-old Gellar seems to have hinted that her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., may have played a role in making this fairytale dream come true.

Last week, the "Cruel Intentions" star revealed the secret to their 22-year marriage during an interview with "Today with Jenna and Friends" - and the answer was incredibly simple.

Recall

Earlier it became known that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, director of the film "I Know What You Did Last Summer", tried to bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back in the sequel, but the actress refused. Hewitt and Prinze Jr. returned to their roles.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

