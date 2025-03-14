Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168848 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342957 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173454 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144794 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124829 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118164 views

Spring 2025 combines comfort and luxury. The trend is luxury-sport, linen and chiffon fabrics, as well as voluminous accessories inspired by Daniel Roseberry.

Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories

Spring is a time of change, renewal, and experimentation. This season, fashion combines comfort, luxury, and practicality, offering unexpected combinations of fabrics, colors, and styles. How to look stylish in the spring of 2025, what materials will be in trend, and what accessories are worth paying attention to - UNN talked about this with fashion expert Iryna Beyli.

What are the main fashion trends expected for spring 2025?

Elegance and comfort are always in trend, but here are a few key trends that have come to the fore this spring.

Lux-sport is quite an eclectic trend, but if you combine sports elements with luxurious fabrics, it acquires charm and a kind of light chic. For example, polo dresses, tracksuits and windbreakers made of nylon and satin, as in the Dior and Off-White collections. 

But to look expensive, you don't have to spend a lot. It is enough to combine a long chiffon skirt with your sneakers and favorite hoodie, hang a vintage voluminous brooch and voila! You are comfortable and at the peak of style!

In general, light, airy materials such as tulle, organza and chiffon not only add tenderness and romance to the look, but also demonstrate your awareness of the latest trends this spring!

How will Pantone's color choice for 2025 affect the spring collection of clothing and accessories?

The main color of 2025 according to Pantone is Mocha Mousse - a warm brown shade reminiscent of chocolate and coffee. This color symbolizes a return to nature and simplicity.  It goes well with other trendy shades of the season, such as caramel brown, purplish pink and soft turquoise.

Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules03.03.25, 10:50 • 240449 views

What fabrics and materials will be in trend in spring 2025? Are there any unexpected combinations or materials that are worth paying attention to?

Spring 2025 brings us a variety in the choice of fabrics, but it depends on where, in which region of our planet you meet this spring. After all, fashion trends on the South Coast are very different from the trends of a more contrasting climate. So, it's up to you to respond to the call of fashion or not.

And yet, I will give you the global general trends of fabrics for the spring-summer season of 2025.

Flax. It never goes out of style. Linen pants and other linen products provide comfort and style. In addition, now authentic shirts are combined with denim and men's jackets and I just love it! Embroidered shirt, high-waisted jeans and a jacket or coat thrown over the shoulders. It's incredibly stylish!

Tulle, organza and chiffon, I have already mentioned this.

Nylon and satin. These fabrics are used to create sporty, but at the same time elegant looks.

Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts12.03.25, 17:33 • 354474 views

What accessories will be at the peak of popularity in the spring of 2025? Should you pay attention to specific trends in bags, shoes or jewelry?

For several seasons in a row, the tone in the choice of fashionable accessories has been set by the incredibly talented Daniel Roseberry, who holds the position of creative director of the Schiaparelli fashion house. Just watch his show this year, and even last year, and give free rein to your inspiration and imagination!

Voluminous futuristic earrings and brooches, incredible necklaces, necklaces and rings of various sizes and designs! Real art objects! By the way, if you wish, you can create something like Daniel yourself! And this will become, as the English say, a reason for conversation or acquaintance.

Tips for a stylish and comfortable look during spring rains

And again the weather. It very often destroys our expectations regarding our bow. But there is a way out!

Your friends in this case are waterproof raincoats and jackets. Choose models made of transparent materials or bright colors to stay dry and stylish.

And as I'm not against rubber boots, but they are very fashionable now.

In addition, modern designs allow you to combine them with different looks, adding zest.

Remember, your sense of comfort and confidence is always in fashion!

Experiment with trends, but always stay yourself.

Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci13.03.25, 22:52 • 19561 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
