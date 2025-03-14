Trends of Spring 2025: Luxury Sport, Linen, Chiffon, and Oversized Accessories

Spring is a time of change, renewal, and experimentation. This season, fashion combines comfort, luxury, and practicality, offering unexpected combinations of fabrics, colors, and styles. How to look stylish in the spring of 2025, what materials will be in trend, and what accessories are worth paying attention to - UNN talked about this with fashion expert Iryna Beyli.

What are the main fashion trends expected for spring 2025?

Elegance and comfort are always in trend, but here are a few key trends that have come to the fore this spring.

Lux-sport is quite an eclectic trend, but if you combine sports elements with luxurious fabrics, it acquires charm and a kind of light chic. For example, polo dresses, tracksuits and windbreakers made of nylon and satin, as in the Dior and Off-White collections.

But to look expensive, you don't have to spend a lot. It is enough to combine a long chiffon skirt with your sneakers and favorite hoodie, hang a vintage voluminous brooch and voila! You are comfortable and at the peak of style!

In general, light, airy materials such as tulle, organza and chiffon not only add tenderness and romance to the look, but also demonstrate your awareness of the latest trends this spring!

How will Pantone's color choice for 2025 affect the spring collection of clothing and accessories?

The main color of 2025 according to Pantone is Mocha Mousse - a warm brown shade reminiscent of chocolate and coffee. This color symbolizes a return to nature and simplicity. It goes well with other trendy shades of the season, such as caramel brown, purplish pink and soft turquoise.

What fabrics and materials will be in trend in spring 2025? Are there any unexpected combinations or materials that are worth paying attention to?

Spring 2025 brings us a variety in the choice of fabrics, but it depends on where, in which region of our planet you meet this spring. After all, fashion trends on the South Coast are very different from the trends of a more contrasting climate. So, it's up to you to respond to the call of fashion or not.

And yet, I will give you the global general trends of fabrics for the spring-summer season of 2025.

Flax. It never goes out of style. Linen pants and other linen products provide comfort and style. In addition, now authentic shirts are combined with denim and men's jackets and I just love it! Embroidered shirt, high-waisted jeans and a jacket or coat thrown over the shoulders. It's incredibly stylish!

Tulle, organza and chiffon, I have already mentioned this.

Nylon and satin. These fabrics are used to create sporty, but at the same time elegant looks.

What accessories will be at the peak of popularity in the spring of 2025? Should you pay attention to specific trends in bags, shoes or jewelry?

For several seasons in a row, the tone in the choice of fashionable accessories has been set by the incredibly talented Daniel Roseberry, who holds the position of creative director of the Schiaparelli fashion house. Just watch his show this year, and even last year, and give free rein to your inspiration and imagination!

Voluminous futuristic earrings and brooches, incredible necklaces, necklaces and rings of various sizes and designs! Real art objects! By the way, if you wish, you can create something like Daniel yourself! And this will become, as the English say, a reason for conversation or acquaintance.

Tips for a stylish and comfortable look during spring rains

And again the weather. It very often destroys our expectations regarding our bow. But there is a way out!

Your friends in this case are waterproof raincoats and jackets. Choose models made of transparent materials or bright colors to stay dry and stylish.

And as I'm not against rubber boots, but they are very fashionable now.

In addition, modern designs allow you to combine them with different looks, adding zest.

Remember, your sense of comfort and confidence is always in fashion!

Experiment with trends, but always stay yourself.

