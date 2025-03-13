Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17161 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169486 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106769 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173596 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144881 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196132 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124864 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108157 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19561 views

Donatella Versace has left her position as creative director of Versace, to be replaced by Dario Vitale. Demna Gvasalia has left Balenciaga and is now the head of Gucci, replacing Sabato De Sarno.

Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

Today, the fashion world was shaken by two news - Donatella Versace refused to creatively lead the luxury fashion label Versace, and Demna Gvasalia is leaving Balenciaga to take over as creative director of the Gucci fashion house, reports UNN.

Details

According to AFP, Donatella Versace is refusing to creatively lead the luxury fashion label Versace after nearly three decades, which was announced on Thursday, effectively ending family control over the brand.

The platinum blonde, who is an integral part of Italian fashion and will turn 70 in May, will be replaced by Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale, which some industry insiders see as a prelude to Versace's upcoming acquisition by its larger competitor Prada, which also owns Miu Miu.

The new role of chief creative director for Vitale - a respected but little-known designer who oversaw Miu Miu's rapid sales growth - represents a turning point for the Versace label, which was founded in 1978 by Versace's older brother Gianni.

The brand, loved by fashion party regulars and known for its Medusa logo, has experienced ups and downs over the decades of its existence on the fashion scene, but the vision and philosophy behind its spectacular, body-exposing images have always been directed by Versace.

Donatella Versace will now become the brand's chief ambassador from April 1, the same day Vitale takes over, said owner Capri Holdings Limited.

"It has been the greatest honor for me to continue the legacy of my brother Gianni. He was a true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and perseverance," said Versace.

The designer, who made her usual bow at the end of the show at Milan Fashion Week last month, added that she will remain the brand's "most passionate supporter".

As design director of Miu Miu — Prada's more youthful line — Vitale oversaw a 93 percent increase in retail sales last year in a notoriously difficult environment for luxury fashion.

He said that Versace boasts a "unique heritage that spans decades and shapes the history of fashion".

Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts12.03.2025, 17:33 • 354474 views

Add

Today it also became known that Demna Gvasalia is leaving Balenciaga to take over as creative director of the Gucci fashion house. This was announced today by Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino.

"Demna will bring something exceptional to Gucci. His vision of modern fashion is truly unique, and that is what Gucci deserves and needs in the future," said Cantino.

Gvasalia is tasked with bringing the Italian fashion house out of stagnation. Demna replaces Sabato De Sarno, who left Gucci in early February after a two-year collaboration. Although Sarno's collections were not called a failure, they did not cause the expected excitement and failed to repeat the commercial success of the brand in the recent past of Alessandro Michele.

"We agree that Demna is one of the best creative directors of his generation, without any doubt. He has proven his ability to transform Balenciaga during his leadership - to redefine its identity and, of course, its vision of fashion," Cantino added.

In a joint press release, Balenciaga and Kering (the conglomerate that owns Gucci) Demna said he was happy to join the Gucci family.

"It is a great honor for me to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing a new chapter in Gucci's amazing story together with Stefano and the entire team," WWD quotes the designer.

Demna will complete his work at Balenciaga with a haute couture show on July 6 and will officially start working at Gucci soon after. It is not yet known when the Georgian designer will present his first collection for the Italian fashion house.

Demna was born in Georgia, he is a native of Sukhumi. Gvasalia studied international economics in Tbilisi, and then fashion design in Antwerp. He worked at Margiela and Louis Vuitton, but gained worldwide fame thanks to the Vetements brand, created with his brother Guram in 2014.

In 2015, he headed Balenciaga, where he rethought luxury. He was inspired by street fashion and consumer culture, while simultaneously rethinking the archives of Cristobal Balenciaga. Gvasalia's shows became grandiose performances, but there were also scandals - especially around the 2022 advertising campaign.

Demna already had experience of cooperation with Gucci in 2021, when the brands "hacked" each other's collections. Michele presented a Gucci collection with Balenciaga silhouettes and emblems, while Demna offered interpretations of recognizable Gucci signatures in Balenciaga clothing.

To date, Gvasalia is considered one of the most influential people in the fashion world.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Milan
