Fashion reshuffle: Donatella Versace leaves her post at Versace, and Demna Gvasalia moves to Gucci

Today, the fashion world was shaken by two news - Donatella Versace refused to creatively lead the luxury fashion label Versace, and Demna Gvasalia is leaving Balenciaga to take over as creative director of the Gucci fashion house, reports UNN.

Details

According to AFP, Donatella Versace is refusing to creatively lead the luxury fashion label Versace after nearly three decades, which was announced on Thursday, effectively ending family control over the brand.

The platinum blonde, who is an integral part of Italian fashion and will turn 70 in May, will be replaced by Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale, which some industry insiders see as a prelude to Versace's upcoming acquisition by its larger competitor Prada, which also owns Miu Miu.

The new role of chief creative director for Vitale - a respected but little-known designer who oversaw Miu Miu's rapid sales growth - represents a turning point for the Versace label, which was founded in 1978 by Versace's older brother Gianni.

The brand, loved by fashion party regulars and known for its Medusa logo, has experienced ups and downs over the decades of its existence on the fashion scene, but the vision and philosophy behind its spectacular, body-exposing images have always been directed by Versace.

Donatella Versace will now become the brand's chief ambassador from April 1, the same day Vitale takes over, said owner Capri Holdings Limited.

"It has been the greatest honor for me to continue the legacy of my brother Gianni. He was a true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and perseverance," said Versace.

The designer, who made her usual bow at the end of the show at Milan Fashion Week last month, added that she will remain the brand's "most passionate supporter".

As design director of Miu Miu — Prada's more youthful line — Vitale oversaw a 93 percent increase in retail sales last year in a notoriously difficult environment for luxury fashion.

He said that Versace boasts a "unique heritage that spans decades and shapes the history of fashion".

Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts

Add

Today it also became known that Demna Gvasalia is leaving Balenciaga to take over as creative director of the Gucci fashion house. This was announced today by Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino.

"Demna will bring something exceptional to Gucci. His vision of modern fashion is truly unique, and that is what Gucci deserves and needs in the future," said Cantino.

Gvasalia is tasked with bringing the Italian fashion house out of stagnation. Demna replaces Sabato De Sarno, who left Gucci in early February after a two-year collaboration. Although Sarno's collections were not called a failure, they did not cause the expected excitement and failed to repeat the commercial success of the brand in the recent past of Alessandro Michele.

"We agree that Demna is one of the best creative directors of his generation, without any doubt. He has proven his ability to transform Balenciaga during his leadership - to redefine its identity and, of course, its vision of fashion," Cantino added.

In a joint press release, Balenciaga and Kering (the conglomerate that owns Gucci) Demna said he was happy to join the Gucci family.

"It is a great honor for me to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing a new chapter in Gucci's amazing story together with Stefano and the entire team," WWD quotes the designer.

Demna will complete his work at Balenciaga with a haute couture show on July 6 and will officially start working at Gucci soon after. It is not yet known when the Georgian designer will present his first collection for the Italian fashion house.

Demna was born in Georgia, he is a native of Sukhumi. Gvasalia studied international economics in Tbilisi, and then fashion design in Antwerp. He worked at Margiela and Louis Vuitton, but gained worldwide fame thanks to the Vetements brand, created with his brother Guram in 2014.

In 2015, he headed Balenciaga, where he rethought luxury. He was inspired by street fashion and consumer culture, while simultaneously rethinking the archives of Cristobal Balenciaga. Gvasalia's shows became grandiose performances, but there were also scandals - especially around the 2022 advertising campaign.

Demna already had experience of cooperation with Gucci in 2021, when the brands "hacked" each other's collections. Michele presented a Gucci collection with Balenciaga silhouettes and emblems, while Demna offered interpretations of recognizable Gucci signatures in Balenciaga clothing.

To date, Gvasalia is considered one of the most influential people in the fashion world.