Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts
Kyiv • UNN
Paris Fashion Week, which set the trends for autumn-winter 2025-2026, has ended. The main highlights: fur, leather, asymmetry, accentuated waist and a combination of classics with innovation.
Paris Fashion Week has ended, leaving behind vivid impressions, bold fashion statements and high-profile debuts. The French capital became the main arena for the most influential brands and designers, who presented the autumn-winter 2025-2026 season collections, writes UNN.
Details
Paris Fashion Week, which outlined the main trends of autumn-winter 2025-2026, lasted from March 3 to 11. This season's collections combined classic motifs with innovative solutions, emphasizing elegance, comfort and expressiveness of images. A wide range of materials was present on the catwalks, among which fur attracted special attention. It was used not only for coats, but also decorated dresses and skirts, adding luxury and warmth to the looks.
Fashion houses also actively experimented with fringe, which added lightness. Leather total looks became the main theme of some shows, emphasizing boldness and modernity. Many designers experimented with asymmetry and architectural silhouettes, creating innovative forms. Emphasized attention in clothing to the waist, with the use of basques and wide belts, added femininity and sophistication.
Hermès
Hermès continues to maintain its image of understated luxury, focusing on impeccable quality and craftsmanship. In the autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection, the key elements were classic fabrics, exquisite furs and leather goods. The brand continues to develop elegant silhouettes, adding simple but detailed accessories. The focus is on restrained colors that emphasize the natural beauty of the materials, and attention to every detail, which makes each look a work of art.
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary01.03.25, 10:56 • 121362 views
Alexander McQueen
The Alexander McQueen collection for autumn-winter 2025-2026 was distinguished by a combination of gothic elements with modern Victorian motifs. The designer's emphasis was on fabrics such as silk, velvet and lace, as well as on complex constructions that emphasize femininity and strength. The images have elements of dark romance, where classic details are combined with modern ones, creating a unique style.
Valentino
Alessandro Michele for Valentino focused on maximalism, combining elements of classic elegance with theatrical details. The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection stands out for its use of lace, embroidery, luxurious fabrics and ruffles, creating a luxurious but at the same time romantic look. In his work, the designer focused on the richness of details and contrasts, combining sophistication with notes of unpredictability and avant-gardism.
Balenciaga
Under the leadership of Demna, Balenciaga continues its research in the field of the concept of "normality". The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection was full of minimalism and practicality, where simple silhouettes and functional elements emphasized the aesthetics of modern urban style. The balance between elegance and everyday life, as well as attention, for example, to sports elements, create a new vision of fashion for everyday life.
Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules03.03.25, 10:50 • 240449 views
Saint Laurent
In the final show, Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello offered images that are distinguished by elegance and simplicity. The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection continues the brand's tradition of combining black and white, focusing on the purity of the silhouette. However, this season there were no unnecessary decorations, which emphasizes the desire for minimalism. Vaccarello retained the brand's aura, creating a unique elegant style for modern people who value comfort and classic beauty.
An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China20.02.25, 12:22 • 123038 views