Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM • 11643 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86431 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24242 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12111 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21119 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21125 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24246 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38717 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47323 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135887 views
Paris Fashion Week Highlights: Bright Impressions and Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Debuts

Paris Fashion Week, which set the trends for autumn-winter 2025-2026, has ended. The main highlights: fur, leather, asymmetry, accentuated waist and a combination of classics with innovation.

Paris Fashion Week has ended, leaving behind vivid impressions, bold fashion statements and high-profile debuts. The French capital became the main arena for the most influential brands and designers, who presented the autumn-winter 2025-2026 season collections, writes UNN.

Details 

Paris Fashion Week, which outlined the main trends of autumn-winter 2025-2026, lasted from March 3 to 11. This season's collections combined classic motifs with innovative solutions, emphasizing elegance, comfort and expressiveness of images. A wide range of materials was present on the catwalks, among which fur attracted special attention. It was used not only for coats, but also decorated dresses and skirts, adding luxury and warmth to the looks.

Fashion houses also actively experimented with fringe, which added lightness. Leather total looks became the main theme of some shows, emphasizing boldness and modernity. Many designers experimented with asymmetry and architectural silhouettes, creating innovative forms. Emphasized attention in clothing to the waist, with the use of basques and wide belts, added femininity and sophistication.

Hermès

Hermès continues to maintain its image of understated luxury, focusing on impeccable quality and craftsmanship. In the autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection, the key elements were classic fabrics, exquisite furs and leather goods. The brand continues to develop elegant silhouettes, adding simple but detailed accessories. The focus is on restrained colors that emphasize the natural beauty of the materials, and attention to every detail, which makes each look a work of art.

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary01.03.25, 10:56 • 121362 views

Alexander McQueen

The Alexander McQueen collection for autumn-winter 2025-2026 was distinguished by a combination of gothic elements with modern Victorian motifs. The designer's emphasis was on fabrics such as silk, velvet and lace, as well as on complex constructions that emphasize femininity and strength. The images have elements of dark romance, where classic details are combined with modern ones, creating a unique style.

Valentino

Alessandro Michele for Valentino focused on maximalism, combining elements of classic elegance with theatrical details. The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection stands out for its use of lace, embroidery, luxurious fabrics and ruffles, creating a luxurious but at the same time romantic look. In his work, the designer focused on the richness of details and contrasts, combining sophistication with notes of unpredictability and avant-gardism.

Balenciaga

Under the leadership of Demna, Balenciaga continues its research in the field of the concept of "normality". The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection was full of minimalism and practicality, where simple silhouettes and functional elements emphasized the aesthetics of modern urban style. The balance between elegance and everyday life, as well as attention, for example, to sports elements, create a new vision of fashion for everyday life.

Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules03.03.25, 10:50 • 240449 views

Saint Laurent

In the final show, Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello offered images that are distinguished by elegance and simplicity. The autumn-winter 2025-2026 collection continues the brand's tradition of combining black and white, focusing on the purity of the silhouette. However, this season there were no unnecessary decorations, which emphasizes the desire for minimalism. Vaccarello retained the brand's aura, creating a unique elegant style for modern people who value comfort and classic beauty.

An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China20.02.25, 12:22 • 123038 views

Alina Volianska

