Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Zuckerberg performed at Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party wearing a replica of singer Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 costume. The founder of Meta danced on the piano and performed the song “Beautiful Things” in a blue sequined jumpsuit.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg put on a spectacular show at his wife Priscilla Chan's birthday party, appearing in a blue sequined jumpsuit - an exact copy of singer Benson Boone's outfit. This was reported by Page Six, UNN wrote.
Details
Mark Zuckerberg put on a surprise show at his wife's 40th birthday party. The billionaire took the stage in a strict black suit, but a moment later, two people tore off his tuxedo, revealing a shiny blue sequined jumpsuit, like the one previously worn by singer Benson Boone at the Grammy Awards 2025.
According to media reports, the billionaire went all out: he jumped on the piano and set the crowd on fire, completely recreating Boone's performance of "Beautiful Things" - except for the singer's famous backflip.
However, it is unclear what Zuckerberg was singing or whether he was just singing along to the backing track when he played Boon's new single "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" in the video.
"Your wife turns 40 only once!" Zuckerberg captioned the video. - Props to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single.
Although social media users had mixed reactions, it seems that Priscilla Chan herself clearly enjoyed the show, as she was seen smiling and having fun among the guests.
The 40-year-old Facebook co-founder also shared a photo of his unusual outfit on Instagram Stories, captioning it: "The complete Benson Boone outfit.
