New York Fashion Week: Pantone announced colors and Marc Jacobs surprised with a show

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105434 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101737 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151800 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138093 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139855 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167665 views
New York Fashion Week: Pantone announced colors and Marc Jacobs surprised with a show

New York Fashion Week: Pantone announced colors and Marc Jacobs surprised with a show

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 197206 views

New York Fashion Week kicked off with collections for 2025 from 54 American designers. Pantone presented the main shades of the season, and Marc Jacobs opened the event with an unusual show in a library.

The collection of new clothes for 2025 from various designers is already on the modeling runway in New York. "The Big Apple has traditionally brought together the best fashion designers from around the world for seven days. This week, the fashion lovers will find out what they will have to wear for the next six months. Read about the start of New York Fashion Week in the article by UNN.

The main shades of the fashion week

No sooner had New York Fashion Week begun than the Pantone Color Institute published a new report with the main shades of clothing for this event, writes Elle.

The top colors include: lemon grass, brandy melon, Lyon blue, thorn plum, primrose pink, winter berry, hot chocolate, chili oil, poppy red, bronze brown.

Image

"Pantone characterized all these colors with one phrase: "Care with a touch of nostalgia". After all, most of the shades are tied to products and even culinary creations.

New collection by MARC JACOBS

MARC JACOBS collection opened the Fashion Week. Strange dresses and even stranger boots: the famous fashion designer Jacobs was in his repertoire, from the category of "fantasy". The designer presented his new spring-summer 2025 line. Another interesting fact is that the models were walking in rather unconventional clothes in one of the city's libraries.

The main message of the collection is how fashion can be a salvation in the darkest of times. The highlight of the event was that special notes were waiting for each guest at their seats. The word "courage" was written on the first page, and this is no coincidence. According to Jacobs, it was thanks to courage that he was able to create all 40 years of his career. The designer emphasized that it was this approach that allowed him to create without limits, boldly experimenting with shapes and proportions.

The experiments continued this time. The clothes, especially the outerwear, were much larger than the models themselves. In some ways, it looked like retro 1960s, but with different elements of surrealism. The hairstyles were especially striking: curled and in some places disheveled hair added piquancy to the models.

What should you expect?

The Big Apple Fashion Week will end on February 11. During this time, 54 American designers will showcase their new clothing styles. Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Eckhaus Latta, Michael Kors, Monse, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson are among those to be seen

According to experts, the most intriguing event will be designer Veronica Leone's debut show as the creative director of Calvin Klein Collection. According to rumors, the brand is expected to make a real splash. We will find out if it will be true on February 7.

Ukrainian brand Bevza

Image

The owner of this brand is Svetlana Bevza. The Ukrainian fashion designer has been in the fashion industry for over 20 years. Her fashion collection is also expected to be presented at New York Fashion Week. Svitlana first appeared at this show back in 2017, presenting her line called "Realistic". The collection covered the issues of the Russian-Ukrainian war and made a real splash.

After that, Svitlana Bevza is now invited to this event every six months. Her clothes are considered one of the best in the world and convey the flavor of modernity and history of Ukraine. Last time, in September 2024, the fashion designer presented Dew on the Sun at the Ukrainian Institute of America. Inspired by lines from the Ukrainian national anthem: "Our gates will perish like dew in the sun...", these pieces honor the heritage, resilience, hope, and strength of the Ukrainian spirit. You will be able to see what will happen this time on Saturday, February 8. For Ukraine, it will be 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 9.

Is New York Fashion Week the most prestigious event in the fashion industry?

New York Fashion Week was founded in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, the press director of the first advertising organization of the American fashion industry, the New York Institute of Apparel.

It was created by a coincidence. Previously, French fashion was the main one. However, the US officials, authorities and designers were unable to attend the show because of the Second World War, so they organized their own show, which has stood the test of time. Now it takes place twice a year, in February and September, and dictates fashion all over the world. Being invited to such an event means gaining global recognition.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

CultureNews of the WorldPublications
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine

