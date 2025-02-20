An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 91446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53634 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99235 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112283 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116623 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149846 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115131 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52838 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106558 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64139 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 25603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 91446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140709 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21928 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50614 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133028 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134922 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163344 views
An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122287 views

US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

US First Lady Melania Trump has unexpectedly gained popularity in China, especially among women. Despite the tense relations between Washington and Beijing, Chinese social media are full of posts admiring her style, independence, and attitude toward family life. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details 

In particular, after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu began to actively discuss the US First Lady's exquisite taste in clothing and her steadfast support for her husband, despite the scandals surrounding his behavior. Her wide-brimmed hat, which she wore at the ceremony, instantly became a trend: online stores began selling similar models, and bloggers even published video tutorials on how to create it.

She looks heroic, elegant and determined, so strong and majestic, and I love it,

- wrote one of the users on the Xiaohongshu platform after Trump's inauguration.

“Floor lamp or Melania Petrovna": how the outfit of the first lady of the United States at the inauguration was evaluated21.01.25, 13:48 • 151086 views

According to generally accepted Chinese standards, women should support their husbands and focus on raising children. But Chinese fans are also attracted to Melania Trump's independent character and what she has achieved coming from a small town.

Chinese fans like the fact that she combines both traditional and modern features of a woman,

- says Jingxi Wu, associate professor of media studies at Hofstra University in New York.

One of the most popular was an archival video of Melania refusing to take her husband's hand after leaving Air Force One. This video has gained over 5 million likes on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.

Nearly half a million people liked a post in November on Xiaohongshu that joked about how reluctant the usually reserved Melania Trump should be to return to public life as first lady. A satire in The New Yorker magazine criticizing her marriage to the president received 1 million views on Bilibili, a YouTube-like platform, and seems to have only increased her popularity.

Melania Trump is going to release a documentary about life in the White House25.01.25, 15:30 • 136660 views

Almost 30,000 people liked a November post about a years-old interview Melania Trump and her husband gave on the Ellen DeGeneres show, calling their relationship "super cute.

While Donald Trump is fomenting trade wars with China, his wife seems to be winning the hearts of the Chinese.

The details of leaders' lives are a novelty for many in China, where senior leaders tend to appear only in strictly regulated public situations. China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, who was a famous singer before she married Xi Jinping, has been held in a higher status than the wives of previous leaders, but the couple's lifestyle is still so little known that it is unclear where they live or whether they have pets.

Associate Professor of the School of Communications at Hong Kong Baptist University Rose Luciu said that fans see Donald Trump as a winner whose success is shared by the first lady.

The more independent and successful she is - but also unwaveringly loyal to (Donald) Trump - the more it reflects his supposed success as a man,

- She said.

Melania Trump admitted that she does not always agree with her husband13.01.25, 15:32 • 139487 views

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
tiktokTikTok
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
beijingBeijing
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising