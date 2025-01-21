“Floor lamp or Melania Petrovna": how the outfit of the first lady of the United States at the inauguration was evaluated

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“Floor lamp or Melania Petrovna": how the outfit of the first lady of the United States at the inauguration was evaluated

“Floor lamp or Melania Petrovna": how the outfit of the first lady of the United States at the inauguration was evaluated

Kyiv  •  UNN

Melania Trump's image at the US presidential inauguration caused a wave of memes on social media due to her unusual costume and hat. Users compare her outfit to a floor lamp, Assassin, and the Black Cloak.

Assassin, Puss in Boots, and Claudia Petrovna, or whatever else Melania Trump's image was called at the US presidential inauguration.

UNN has collected the funniest posts about the new US First Lady.

Social media exploded with memes about Melania Trump's look at her husband's inauguration on January 20. For this special occasion, she wore an elegant suit by American designer Adam Lippes with a hat.

Image

Fans compare this outfit to: a floor lamp, a Zorro costume,  the image of the Black Cloak, Assassin, and other funny names. 

ImageImageImageImage

Melania is literally using this hat to defend herself against Trump

- they write in the social network X.

They joke that it was the hat that "saved Melania" from  "air kissing" Trump.

Image

Recall 

Donald and Melania Trump have entered the cryptocurrency world with the launch of their own memecoins $TRUMP and $MELANIA, which are created on the Solana blockchain.

In just a few days, the capitalization of these assets exceeded $14 billion, which is already twice the wealth of Donald Trump himself. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

