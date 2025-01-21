“Floor lamp or Melania Petrovna": how the outfit of the first lady of the United States at the inauguration was evaluated

Assassin, Puss in Boots, and Claudia Petrovna, or whatever else Melania Trump's image was called at the US presidential inauguration.

UNN has collected the funniest posts about the new US First Lady.

Social media exploded with memes about Melania Trump's look at her husband's inauguration on January 20. For this special occasion, she wore an elegant suit by American designer Adam Lippes with a hat.

Fans compare this outfit to: a floor lamp, a Zorro costume, the image of the Black Cloak, Assassin, and other funny names.

Melania is literally using this hat to defend herself against Trump - they write in the social network X.

They joke that it was the hat that "saved Melania" from "air kissing" Trump.

Donald and Melania Trump have entered the cryptocurrency world with the launch of their own memecoins $TRUMP and $MELANIA, which are created on the Solana blockchain.

In just a few days, the capitalization of these assets exceeded $14 billion, which is already twice the wealth of Donald Trump himself.