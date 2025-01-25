ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Melania Trump is going to release a documentary about life in the White House

Melania Trump is going to release a documentary about life in the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136667 views

Donald Trump's wife has started filming a documentary about her life in the White House. Amazon Prime paid $40 million for the rights to the film, most of which will go to Melania as a producer.

The wife of US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, will make a documentary about life in the White House. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, as 78-year-old Donald Trump begins his second term as US president, First Lady Melania Trump has begun her duties in the White House with unusual steps.

As it became known, Melania moved to the White House accompanied by a film crew working on a documentary about her life. This decision was unprecedented in the role of the US First Lady, as none of her predecessors allowed such moves while in office.

It is known that the filming of interviews and general materials began in November last year at the final stage of the campaign, when she was still in Florida.

The movie will be released this year on Amazon Prime. The streaming service paid a staggering $40 million for the rights to the movie.

According to media reports, most of this amount belongs to Melania, as she has a "producer" credit. 

According to the Daily Mail, Melania's decision to start her second term as first lady with such an obvious attempt to improve her public image and enrich herself at the same time is an interesting question.

Given that the documentary will be released immediately after the book Melania: A Memoir, which was released in October. 

Critics said that the book was "full of confusing facts" and did not reveal much, but it became a number one New York Times bestseller and one of the best-selling books of the year on Amazon, which brought her a considerable profit.

Recall 

US First Lady Melania Trump announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency $MELANIA. The project reached a capitalization of $4 billion in the first half hour after the launch, while Trump's memecoin fell by 36%.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
amazon-primeAmazon Prime
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

