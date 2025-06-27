Drift in the center of Lviv: police fined Corvette and Cadillac drivers

After videos of drifting in the center of Lviv spread on social media, the police found and fined the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Cadillac XT6. Law enforcement officers had already stopped one of them on May 26, and later discovered a number of other violations involving both motorists. The patrol police of Lviv region reported this, according to UNN.

On May 26, we stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, who was violating traffic rules. The driver was issued appropriate administrative materials. During social media monitoring, police found a video of traffic violations involving the same driver and another car, a Cadillac XT6. - the post reads.

Law enforcement officers added that the driver of the Cadillac XT6 was also brought to administrative responsibility. In addition, after analyzing recordings from city cameras, law enforcement officers found a number of other violations committed by these drivers. This information is currently being processed.

In Kyiv, police found two more drifters: one was speeding in the city center, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of the Russian attack