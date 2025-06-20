In Kyiv, police found two more drifters: one was speeding in the city center, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of the Russian attack

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:29 PM • 5162 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 11815 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 12793 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 44597 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 60458 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 56755 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 41335 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 36569 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 45895 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 99168 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 41736 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 35141 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 33295 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 28582 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 30779 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 5162 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 11815 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 10788 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 23019 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 31308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Herman Galushchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 7312 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 13318 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 62159 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 83918 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 203872 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
The Economist
TikTok

In Kyiv, police found two more drifters: one was speeding in the city center, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers have identified two more BMW drivers who were drifting. 20 administrative reports for traffic violations have been filed against the offenders, and a criminal proceeding for hooliganism has been initiated.

In Kyiv, police found two more drifters: one was speeding in the city center, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of the Russian attack

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers found two more "drift enthusiasts" and brought them to justice - one drove through the central streets of the capital, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"We continue to work. Two more BMW drivers have been identified and brought to justice," Biloshitsky said.

"One of the drifters drove through the central streets of the capital, brazenly violating traffic rules and creating obstacles for other road users," said the deputy head of the patrol police.

According to him, the drifter filmed his aggressive driving and "boasted about his "achievements" on social media".

"Another staged a 'fast and furious' on the day when the enemy carried out a combined massive attack on the capital, killing 28 people and injuring 142 people," Biloshitsky reported.

According to him, together with Kyiv police operatives, patrol police officers found the drivers, took them to the station, and compiled relevant materials: a total of 20 administrative materials for traffic violations were drawn up against the drivers, and information was also entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.

Police took action against the capital's drifter from the video from the parking lot near the shopping mall: the car was seized20.06.25, 13:46 • 1874 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9