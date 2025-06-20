In Kyiv, police found two more drifters: one was speeding in the city center, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of the Russian attack

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers found two more "drift enthusiasts" and brought them to justice - one drove through the central streets of the capital, the other staged a "fast and furious" on the day of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"We continue to work. Two more BMW drivers have been identified and brought to justice," Biloshitsky said.

"One of the drifters drove through the central streets of the capital, brazenly violating traffic rules and creating obstacles for other road users," said the deputy head of the patrol police.

According to him, the drifter filmed his aggressive driving and "boasted about his "achievements" on social media".

"Another staged a 'fast and furious' on the day when the enemy carried out a combined massive attack on the capital, killing 28 people and injuring 142 people," Biloshitsky reported.

According to him, together with Kyiv police operatives, patrol police officers found the drivers, took them to the station, and compiled relevant materials: a total of 20 administrative materials for traffic violations were drawn up against the drivers, and information was also entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.

