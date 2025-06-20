Police took action against the capital's drifter from the video from the parking lot near the shopping mall: the car was seized

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old "drift enthusiast" was held accountable after a video of his dangerous BMW driving in a shopping mall parking lot appeared online; his car was seized, and administrative materials were drawn up against him, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A 24-year-old "drift enthusiast," whose video circulated on social media, has been brought to justice. - reported the police.

Details

While monitoring the internet, police officers found a video in which the driver dangerously operated a car, drifting in a parking lot near a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

According to the police, the identity of the offender was established - "he turned out to be a 24-year-old BMW driver." Patrol police officers drew up administrative materials against him under Part 2 Art. 126 (driving a vehicle by a person who does not have the right to drive such a vehicle) and Part 2 Art. 122-2 (failure of drivers to comply with stop requirements) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"Investigators of the district police department seized the car," the police reported.

"The police strictly warn drivers about the danger and responsibility for car drifting on public roads. Such dangerous maneuvers create a threat for all road users!" - emphasized the police.

Caused a fatal accident and convinced the police that she was not behind the wheel: a driver was detained in Kyiv