Police took action against the capital's drifter from the video from the parking lot near the shopping mall: the car was seized

"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21501 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36906 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36540 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30892 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29815 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42350 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97460 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95229 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90866 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94481 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 33603 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 29522 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 22676 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 20157 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 15680 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 9230 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 12969 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21518 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36928 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 36556 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 1902 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 55329 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 77503 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 198227 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 243258 views
Police took action against the capital's drifter from the video from the parking lot near the shopping mall: the car was seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Police brought to justice a 24-year-old man for dangerous drifting in the parking lot near a shopping mall in Kyiv's Podilskyi district. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the offender under articles 126 and 122-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and his car was seized.

Police took action against the capital's drifter from the video from the parking lot near the shopping mall: the car was seized

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old "drift enthusiast" was held accountable after a video of his dangerous BMW driving in a shopping mall parking lot appeared online; his car was seized, and administrative materials were drawn up against him, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A 24-year-old "drift enthusiast," whose video circulated on social media, has been brought to justice.

- reported the police.

Details

While monitoring the internet, police officers found a video in which the driver dangerously operated a car, drifting in a parking lot near a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

According to the police, the identity of the offender was established - "he turned out to be a 24-year-old BMW driver." Patrol police officers drew up administrative materials against him under Part 2 Art. 126 (driving a vehicle by a person who does not have the right to drive such a vehicle) and Part 2 Art. 122-2 (failure of drivers to comply with stop requirements) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"Investigators of the district police department seized the car," the police reported.

"The police strictly warn drivers about the danger and responsibility for car drifting on public roads. Such dangerous maneuvers create a threat for all road users!" - emphasized the police.

Caused a fatal accident and convinced the police that she was not behind the wheel: a driver was detained in Kyiv

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
