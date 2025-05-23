Caused a fatal accident and convinced the police that she was not behind the wheel: a driver was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a 32-year-old female driver caused a traffic accident, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old woman. The perpetrator unsuccessfully tried to convince law enforcement officers that she was not behind the wheel at the time of the accident, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The accident occurred yesterday in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. The driver of a Skoda Octavia car, driving onto the main road, failed to yield and collided with a Chevrolet Niva, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old Chevrolet passenger - reported the police.

Law enforcement officers also informed that in the future, trying to avoid responsibility, the car driver tried to convince the police that another man was driving her car, who allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

Law enforcement officers managed to uncover the lie after they questioned witnesses and eyewitnesses to the event.

The offender was sober, she was informed of the suspicion. For committing a fatal accident, the driver faces up to 8 years in prison - reported the police.

