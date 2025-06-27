UINP to be headed by Oleksandr Alfyorov: government elects new head of institution

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Alfyorov as the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. Since the end of December 2024, the institution has been temporarily headed by Yulia Hnatiuk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that Oleksandr Alfyorov is a Ukrainian historian, TV and radio host, public and military figure.

Since 2010, he has been a research fellow at the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. He is the author, co-author, and compiler of 15 books and over 100 scientific articles.

With the start of the full-scale invasion, he became an officer of the SSO "Azov-Kyiv", and since September 2022, an officer of the 3rd separate assault brigade, head of the humanitarian training and information support group of the personnel psychological support department. He holds the rank of reserve major. At the same time, he was the head of the expert group on derussification in Kyiv.

Government has chosen who will temporarily head the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance

Recall

On December 13, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Anton Drobovych from the post of head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.