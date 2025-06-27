Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furniture

At the Shehyni checkpoint, border guards and customs officers made an unusual discovery. A 28-year-old Ukrainian man was transporting 32 pairs of Apple AirPods Max headphones from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, carefully hidden in a sofa. Now he faces responsibility for violating customs rules. This was reported by the 7th Border Carpathian Detachment, according to UNN.

During an inspection of a Mercedes car traveling from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, 32 pairs of brand new Apple AirPods Max headphones were found carefully stored inside an old sofa. The 28-year-old driver, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, did not deny that he knew about the contents of the furniture, but, according to him, he did not know what was inside. - stated in the post.

As indicated, the undeclared goods were seized, and a corresponding protocol was drawn up regarding the violation of customs rules.

