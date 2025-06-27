Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furniture
Kyiv • UNN
At the Shehyni checkpoint, a 28-year-old Ukrainian tried to transport 32 pairs of Apple AirPods Max headphones hidden in a sofa from Germany. The undeclared goods were seized, and the driver faces responsibility.
At the Shehyni checkpoint, border guards and customs officers made an unusual discovery. A 28-year-old Ukrainian man was transporting 32 pairs of Apple AirPods Max headphones from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, carefully hidden in a sofa. Now he faces responsibility for violating customs rules. This was reported by the 7th Border Carpathian Detachment, according to UNN.
During an inspection of a Mercedes car traveling from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, 32 pairs of brand new Apple AirPods Max headphones were found carefully stored inside an old sofa. The 28-year-old driver, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, did not deny that he knew about the contents of the furniture, but, according to him, he did not know what was inside.
As indicated, the undeclared goods were seized, and a corresponding protocol was drawn up regarding the violation of customs rules.
