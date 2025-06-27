$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 54923 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 84476 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 52784 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 160208 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 51819 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 65849 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55633 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51802 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218441 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furniture

Kyiv • UNN

 1596 views

At the Shehyni checkpoint, a 28-year-old Ukrainian tried to transport 32 pairs of Apple AirPods Max headphones hidden in a sofa from Germany. The undeclared goods were seized, and the driver faces responsibility.

Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furniture

At the Shehyni checkpoint, border guards and customs officers made an unusual discovery. A 28-year-old Ukrainian man was transporting 32 pairs of Apple AirPods Max headphones from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, carefully hidden in a sofa. Now he faces responsibility for violating customs rules. This was reported by the 7th Border Carpathian Detachment, according to UNN.

During an inspection of a Mercedes car traveling from Germany to Ivano-Frankivsk, 32 pairs of brand new Apple AirPods Max headphones were found carefully stored inside an old sofa. The 28-year-old driver, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, did not deny that he knew about the contents of the furniture, but, according to him, he did not know what was inside.

- stated in the post.

As indicated, the undeclared goods were seized, and a corresponding protocol was drawn up regarding the violation of customs rules.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

