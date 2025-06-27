$41.590.08
48.640.31
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
10:27 AM • 4582 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
10:12 AM • 13873 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
09:36 AM • 17474 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21657 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22347 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173742 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128972 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106532 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121932 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249170 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game

Kyiv • UNN

 5518 views

Today marks the release of the third and final season of the popular series "Squid Game," filmed concurrently with the second. It consists of six episodes that continue the story of Seong Gi-hun after the bloody finale of the second season.

The latest season of the most popular non-English-language series "The Squid Game" is available today, in which children's games turn into deadly tests.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC, Variety and Volkskrant websites.

Details

The third and final season of "The Squid Game" is released worldwide this Friday, June 27. Production was filmed at the same time as the second season, which allowed for a short wait: only six months after the previous season aired.

So the story begins immediately after the bloody finale of the second season - Son Ki-hoon, devastated by the betrayal and death of his friend, returns to the game, forced to lie in a coffin. It is noted that the third season will have a slightly shorter period - only six episodes. However, they are full of tension and emotional plot twists.

Help

The Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, coming out of nowhere, so to speak. Indeed, from the very beginning - the first season launched on September 17, 2021 - the series has become an international hit.

Season 1 of The Squid Game remains the most popular series in Netflix history to date. The series was nominated for fourteen Emmy Awards, winning six.

And together with the second season (the fourth in Netflix's rankings), the series has collected 600 million views to date.

Who created The Squid Game

The story was created by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The creator of the film himself once said that creating a second season was also a way to receive fair financial compensation for its global success.

I didn't plan to make a second season because the overall process of writing, producing, and directing the series was very difficult, he told Variety.

In fact, the effort to bring his idea to life was so hard. And according to media reports, he lost several teeth from the stress.

Although the first season was a huge success worldwide, I honestly didn't make much money. So working on a second season will also help me make up for the success of the first, Hwang admitted to the BBC.

What to Remember From Previous Episodes to Understand the Idea of ​​"The Squid Game"

The first season, in which Lee Jung-jae as "Player 456" gets sucked into a strange and deadly game to pay off his gambling debts, was a perfect black comedy about human greed.

The 80-year-old star of "Squid Game" was sentenced to a year in prison for violent corruption of his filming partner4/7/25, 12:00 AM • 12090 views

The design of children's games combined with inventive violence made this first season a topic of discussion, a path paved by the South Korean comedy-thriller "Parasite", which won the Oscar for best picture the year before.

In the winter of 2024, the second season of "The Squid Game" was released, which ended with a hard denouement after seven episodes.

So this third season of six episodes (of which the press saw the first five) can also be considered season 2b, the author of the Volkskrant article believes.

Recall

UNN previously announced that Netflix will release the third season of the series "The Squid Game" on June 27. Ki-Hoon, Player 456, will again face deadly games and important choices.

Netflix will remove more than 20 games from its Game service, which is almost 20% of the catalog.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureTechnologiesUNN Lite
Netflix
Tesla
