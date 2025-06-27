Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game

The latest season of the most popular non-English-language series "The Squid Game" is available today, in which children's games turn into deadly tests.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC, Variety and Volkskrant websites.

Details

The third and final season of "The Squid Game" is released worldwide this Friday, June 27. Production was filmed at the same time as the second season, which allowed for a short wait: only six months after the previous season aired.

So the story begins immediately after the bloody finale of the second season - Son Ki-hoon, devastated by the betrayal and death of his friend, returns to the game, forced to lie in a coffin. It is noted that the third season will have a slightly shorter period - only six episodes. However, they are full of tension and emotional plot twists.

Help

The Squid Game has become a global phenomenon, coming out of nowhere, so to speak. Indeed, from the very beginning - the first season launched on September 17, 2021 - the series has become an international hit.

Season 1 of The Squid Game remains the most popular series in Netflix history to date. The series was nominated for fourteen Emmy Awards, winning six.

And together with the second season (the fourth in Netflix's rankings), the series has collected 600 million views to date.

Who created The Squid Game

The story was created by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The creator of the film himself once said that creating a second season was also a way to receive fair financial compensation for its global success.

I didn't plan to make a second season because the overall process of writing, producing, and directing the series was very difficult, he told Variety.

In fact, the effort to bring his idea to life was so hard. And according to media reports, he lost several teeth from the stress.

Although the first season was a huge success worldwide, I honestly didn't make much money. So working on a second season will also help me make up for the success of the first, Hwang admitted to the BBC.

What to Remember From Previous Episodes to Understand the Idea of ​​"The Squid Game"

The first season, in which Lee Jung-jae as "Player 456" gets sucked into a strange and deadly game to pay off his gambling debts, was a perfect black comedy about human greed.

The 80-year-old star of "Squid Game" was sentenced to a year in prison for violent corruption of his filming partner

The design of children's games combined with inventive violence made this first season a topic of discussion, a path paved by the South Korean comedy-thriller "Parasite", which won the Oscar for best picture the year before.

In the winter of 2024, the second season of "The Squid Game" was released, which ended with a hard denouement after seven episodes.

So this third season of six episodes (of which the press saw the first five) can also be considered season 2b, the author of the Volkskrant article believes.

Recall

