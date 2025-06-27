$41.590.08
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog

Kyiv • UNN

 16011 views

In Donetsk region, police are investigating the murder of a woman born in 1975 and her son in their own home in the village of Hryshyne. The killers also shot the dog.

In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog

In Donetsk region, police are searching for individuals who shot a mother and her son in their own home, reports UNN.

As reported by UNN, in the village of Hryshyne, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot a woman and her son in their home.

The woman, born in 1975, was involved in trading food products.

The body of the deceased, with three gunshot wounds, was found in the premises of the shop, which adjoins the house where the family lived. In the basement, law enforcement officers found the body of her deceased adult son – his body showed traces of six gunshot wounds.

The attackers also shot the dog that belonged to the victims.

Law enforcement officers established that the family's car disappeared from the yard.

Currently, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). Law enforcement officers are conducting the necessary search operations to establish and identify persons involved in the crime.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
