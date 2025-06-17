$41.530.08
In Zhytomyr, a man shot his ex-wife and committed suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2476 views

In Zhytomyr, a 63-year-old man shot his 36-year-old ex-wife and then shot himself. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, and a criminal investigation has been opened.

In Zhytomyr, a man shot his ex-wife and committed suicide

In Zhytomyr, a man fired several shots at his ex-wife and then shot himself. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the crime. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, reports UNN.

On June 17, at about 16:00, the police received a report of a shooting on Svyatoslav Richter Street in Zhytomyr, which resulted in the death of two people. Investigative teams of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, Zhytomyr district police department No. 2, and patrol police officers are working at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that a man approached a Peugeot car in which a woman was sitting and fired several shots at her, then shot himself 

- the statement reads.

Police have identified the deceased: a 36-year-old resident of Zhytomyr and her ex-husband, a 63-year-old resident of Zhytomyr district. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Preliminary legal qualification - Article 115 (Intentional homicide) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

Local media report that the deceased is a former fighter of the "Aydar" battalion, lawyer Oleksandr Fedosyuk (call sign "Bekh"). His ex-wife Yulia, with whom they have a young child, also died.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
