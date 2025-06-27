$41.590.08
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6708 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated about the participation of 11,000 DPRK fighters in the war and the probable dispatch of additional forces. These units have already suffered significant losses, indicating the depletion of the DPRK's elite reserve.

DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov

North Korea has already involved about 11,000 servicemen from an elite contingent in the war against Ukraine. There is information that the DPRK leader Kim Jong Un wants to send even more troops to Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia's use of an elite North Korean contingent indicates not only a deepening dependence on totalitarian regimes, but also real problems with the mobilization reserve. Together with our partners, we are monitoring these threats and will respond accordingly," Umerov said.

North Korea, according to him, has already involved 11,000 fighters from Kim Jong Un's approximately 50,000-strong "personal reserve" in the war against Ukraine. These are fighters specially selected according to physical, psychological, and other criteria. Umerov noted that these units have already suffered significant losses.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul30.04.25, 08:51 • 5131 view

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has lost several waves of the so-called elite DPRK reserve, which confirms the high losses and limited capabilities of the Kremlin to form new combat-ready forces.

According to available information, Kim Jong Un considered the possibility of transferring an additional contingent to Russia. However, this jeopardizes his own security, as it depletes a strategic reserve.

The Minister of Defense added that after signing interstate treaties, Russia is trying to use the DPRK for its own purposes. This refers to the so-called "military guarantees" between states, which provide for mutual assistance in case of war.

In practice, however, the DPRK spends its resources, and Russia shows no intention of fulfilling its obligations. This situation causes concern for the North Korean leadership.

North Korea wants to send 25,000 workers to a drone factory in Russia - NHK19.06.25, 17:29 • 3956 views

Umerov also assured that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with its partners, has detailed information about the movement and use of North Korean units and continues to analyze possible threats. The probable further use of the Korean contingent may indicate a lack of mobilization resources in Russia itself.

Addition

South Korea claims that North Korea may send troops to Russia in July or August, and continues to supply weapons. In exchange for ammunition and missiles, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellites and missile guidance systems.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine
