Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 822 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98562 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116024 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82274 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109109 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98350 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82437 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75989 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158571 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157449 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 10883 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 28755 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 18152 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 9708 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 9276 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7334 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74937 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98567 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158573 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157452 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 64462 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 81533 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 78549 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184113 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 94564 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

According to South Korean intelligence, about 600 North Korean soldiers have died in Ukraine, and 4,000 have been wounded. In exchange for troops and weapons, North Korea received technology.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul

About 600 North Korean soldiers are believed to have died fighting for Russia against Ukraine, South Korea's intelligence agency told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that more than 4,000 North Korean soldiers were also wounded, Yonhap reports, UNN writes.

Details

The National Intelligence Service of South Korea (NIS) made the assessment during a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly's intelligence committee two days after North Korea confirmed for the first time that Pyongyang had sent troops to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.

"North Korea sent about 15,000 soldiers to Russia, and there were about 4,700 casualties, including about 600 deaths," the NIS told lawmakers, according to representatives Lee Sung-gwen of the People's Party and Kim Byung-kee of the Democratic Party.

North Korea transferred its troops to Russia in two stages, and fighting has subsided since April after Moscow regained most of the frontline Kursk region, lawmakers said, citing the NIS.

The country's intelligence agency has not yet detected any signs of a new deployment of troops by North Korea, but has not ruled out such a possibility, they said.

In January, the NIS told lawmakers that at least 300 North Korean soldiers sent to Russia had been killed and about 2,700 wounded.

In exchange for deploying troops and exporting weapons to Russia, the South Korean intelligence agency believes North Korea has received a launch pad for spy satellites, drones, electronic warfare equipment and SA-22 surface-to-air missiles.

The two countries are also in talks to modernise industry in 14 sectors, including aviation, energy and tourism, and about 15,000 North Korean workers will be sent to Russia, the NIS report said.

The NIS also believes there is a high probability that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will not attend the ceremony in Russia on 9 May, citing the lack of security measures if Kim attends.

The report said efforts to organise Kim's visit to Russia may be resumed, amid the fact that relations between the two countries have reached a new "turning point" after they confirmed the sending of North Korean troops to Russia.

Addition

On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to Russia after a senior Russian general also confirmed this during video talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine
