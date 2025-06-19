$41.630.10
North Korea wants to send 25,000 workers to a drone factory in Russia - NHK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

North Korea plans to send up to 25,000 workers to a Russian plant in Tatarstan for training and experience in drone operation. This will strengthen military cooperation between the countries amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea wants to send 25,000 workers to a drone factory in Russia - NHK

North Korea is considering sending up to 25,000 workers to a Russian drone manufacturing plant. This was reported by UNN citing the Japanese broadcasting company NHK.

Details

As noted by NHK, the DPRK plans to send its citizens to a plant in Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan. The main goal is to gain experience and training in drone operation. This is intended to help North Korea establish its own production.

North Korea is considering sending workers to a drone manufacturer in Russia to increase production in exchange for training in unmanned aerial vehicle operation

– journalists reported, citing diplomatic sources in the West and Russia.

Additional

Military ties between the Russian Federation and the DPRK continue to strengthen amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pyongyang, in turn, seeks to bolster its own armed forces.

Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea continues to deepen as Russia increases its drone production amid its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, North Korea seeks to strengthen its armed forces

– NHK notes.

Recall

In June last year, the DPRK and the Russian Federation signed a strategic partnership agreement. It includes mutual military assistance in case of emergencies.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

