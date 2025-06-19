North Korea wants to send 25,000 workers to a drone factory in Russia - NHK

North Korea is considering sending up to 25,000 workers to a Russian drone manufacturing plant. This was reported by UNN citing the Japanese broadcasting company NHK.

Details

As noted by NHK, the DPRK plans to send its citizens to a plant in Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan. The main goal is to gain experience and training in drone operation. This is intended to help North Korea establish its own production.

Additional

Military ties between the Russian Federation and the DPRK continue to strengthen amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pyongyang, in turn, seeks to bolster its own armed forces.

Recall

In June last year, the DPRK and the Russian Federation signed a strategic partnership agreement. It includes mutual military assistance in case of emergencies.