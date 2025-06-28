Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

On the night of June 27-28, Russians struck a 21-story residential building in Odesa. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out on the 7th-9th floors, and residents were trapped in their apartments. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

It is also noted that preliminary information indicates 2 dead and at least 4 injured.

Psychologists are working on site and an 'Unbreakable Point' has been set up by the State Emergency Service.

Repeated air raid alarms complicated the situation.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Recall

In Odesa, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman killed as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported on the continuation of work and the deployment of an operational headquarters.