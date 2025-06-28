$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3550 views

On the night of June 28, Russian troops attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa, causing a fire on the 7th-9th floors. As a result of the attack, 2 people are known to have died, and 4 were injured; 5 people were rescued, including a child.

Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

On the night of June 27-28, Russians struck a 21-story residential building in Odesa. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out on the 7th-9th floors, and residents were trapped in their apartments. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia struck a 21-story residential building in Odesa. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. People were trapped in their apartments. 5 people were rescued, including a small child.

- the message says.

It is also noted that preliminary information indicates 2 dead and at least 4 injured.

Psychologists are working on site and an 'Unbreakable Point' has been set up by the State Emergency Service.

Repeated air raid alarms complicated the situation.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Recall

In Odesa, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman killed as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported on the continuation of work and the deployment of an operational headquarters.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN-Odesa
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
