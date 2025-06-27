$41.590.08
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4458 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13649 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17278 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21463 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22172 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173503 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128913 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106520 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121923 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249020 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12659 views

Despite security threats, Ukrainians actively travel, choosing Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions. Volodymyr Tsaruk, director of the Tourism Development Center, noted that hotel prices have increased slightly, and seasonality affects the cost.

Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed

Despite constant threats and instability, Ukrainians are not giving up on travel. The focus is on safe destinations: Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Zakarpattia. However, the industry faces new difficulties: seasonal price fluctuations, shortage of personnel. Volodymyr Tsaruk, director of the Tourism Development Center, said this in a comment to UNN.

State and statistics of tourism during the war

According to Tsaruk, Ukrainians are currently choosing to travel to western Ukraine - Ivano-Frankivsk region, Lviv region, Zakarpattia.

These three regions are the most interesting places and where most tourists go, because, firstly, they have a sufficiently large hotel base. Secondly, the infrastructure is well-established, and thirdly, there are convenient transport links.

- said Tsaruk.

According to him, although people choose to travel to the sea, the security situation is not yet such that one can say that a significant number of Ukrainians will go to the sea.

This is the first, and the second - as we can see, June was abnormally cold, so the sea, and even if the security situation were different, June would still be a failed month

- the expert pointed out.  

Tourism in Ukraine is recovering: demand for tours and early booking of foreign trips is growing – State Agency for Tourism Development20.06.25, 15:51 • 1886 views

Main types of domestic tourism

He noted that while the war is going on, people will go on vacation to the western regions, where there is mountainous terrain.

"In any case, not to the sea, because the security situation, unfortunately, is not conducive to recreation," adds Tsaruk.

Western Ukraine and the coast remain tourism leaders - State Tourism Agency20.06.25, 16:56 • 2060 views

Problems and challenges of development

According to him, unfortunately, the situation that was last year continues, when most hotel bookings are made by people in the short term.

"That is, the decision is made a week before the trip, 10 days, a maximum of a month. These are most of the people who book, who make decisions," the expert notes.

He emphasizes that tourism is not detached from what is happening in the country.

"Of course, there is also the problem of staff shortages. And accordingly, this affects the quality of services in a certain way. Staff has to be found, and it is not easy to find them now, and again, the situation in the country is such that not everyone will agree to go to work in hotels. However, I would not say that this greatly affects the service. These are, let's say, visually isolated cases. Tourists do not notice this yet, because there is no such mass tourism as before the war, and again, hotels are not even 100% full now," the expert notes.

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options 27.05.25, 11:04 • 108951 view

How prices have changed

According to the expert, nothing stands still, everything is getting more expensive, and not only tourism, but also labor costs, gasoline, etc.

"Therefore, undoubtedly, the hospitality sector also reacts to this, and it is undoubtedly necessary to partially raise prices to be profitable. But all this is correlated, because the tourism segment is such that there are peak dates, a peak period, where everyone earns. Like airline tickets, that is, if you are going to travel in July-August now, even budget airlines are making good money on you now. And if you are going to travel in October and November, then of course you can go to good destinations at very attractive prices - 29 or 39 euros. It's the same here. Prices could have gone up even more, but, firstly, it should be understood that domestic tourism depends on demand. And if prices are sharply raised to the maximum, it is clear that people will think... or go to some accommodation facilities that do not have such high prices. Therefore, this is a competitive environment... prices cannot be raised at one moment, even if they are four- or five-star hotels," Tsaruk emphasizes.

Which regions are most attractive to tourists - new data26.06.25, 16:31 • 2306 views

He adds that prices depend on the overall market situation.

"Therefore, there is no sharp price increase this year. Moreover, even in Odesa hotels, good hotels, prices... if we compare with last year, they have risen slightly. If we say that a hotel room cost 1500 UAH, now it costs 1700 UAH. However, let's look at supermarket prices, for some products there, prices have risen by almost a third," Tsaruk summarized.

North Korea opens beach resort: Kim Jong Un seeks to revive tourism26.06.25, 17:35 • 2770 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine
Odesa
