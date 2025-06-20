$41.690.06
Tourism in Ukraine is recovering: demand for tours and early booking of foreign trips is growing – State Agency for Tourism Development

Kyiv • UNN

 788 views

Despite the rise in prices for services, there is an increase in demand for tour operator services in Ukraine. At the same time, early bookings for foreign trips are becoming more active.

In Ukraine, the demand for tour operator services is growing, and early bookings for foreign trips are also picking up, despite the increase in the cost of tourist services.

Natalia Tabaka, Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

We are currently seeing growth in paid taxes. This is not only due to the revival of demand but also due to the increase in the cost of tourist products. However, regarding going abroad, during the last meeting with tour operators, it was noted that early bookings by tourists have increased. Accordingly, this is more planned and organized work

– noted Tabaka.

According to her, overall, the demand for tourist operator services is picking up in Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Economy
Ukraine
