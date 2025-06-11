Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025 11 June 2025

$41.560.06
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
04:32 PM • 310 views

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
01:57 PM • 12396 views

“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes

Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31439 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

Exclusive
12:09 PM • 36648 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 50544 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 74225 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 121041 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 67350 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 88167 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 62517 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

June 11, 06:47 AM • 63603 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

June 11, 08:51 AM • 110503 views

EU is facing a tough battle to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - FT

June 11, 09:53 AM • 39804 views

11:05 AM • 73614 views

Return of the bodies of fallen defenders of Ukraine: the SBU showed exclusive photos and videos

03:05 PM • 10108 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants

04:11 PM • 6412 views

11:05 AM • 74571 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

June 11, 06:29 AM • 121035 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 110955 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 321124 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Javier Milei

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Poland

Kyiv

Odesa

Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

03:50 PM • 6566 views

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 49962 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 59316 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 84947 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 65959 views
Diia (service)

The Washington Post

Mikoyan MiG-29

Mi-24

Il-78

Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

11 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

5930 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5930 views

In 2025, movie fans will be able to rent houses from their favorite movies, such as Bella Swan's house or the bus from Harry Potter. Airbnb and local agencies will help you find accommodation.

Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025

Waking up in Carrie Bradshaw's bed, moving to the Byers family's house, or spending the night at Bella Swan's home from "Twilight" is not just a fan's dream, but a completely realistic vacation plan. From the retro interiors of cult series to the locations of blockbusters, today you can rent accommodation directly from your favorite movie and literally live out scenes from the screen.

UNN tells where they are located and how to do it.

Details

Apartments and houses from cult films and series

Imagine being able to stay in Bella Swan's house from "Twilight" or spend the night in the mysterious "Murder House" from "American Horror Story". For those travelers who are tired of standard hotel rooms, truly unusual options are available for rent - these are houses and apartments from popular films and series. Renting accommodation from films is not just a vacation, but a real cinematic experience. This is an opportunity to become a hero of your favorite story for a day.

"Excessive" tourism vs housing affordability: residents of the most popular cities are calling for restrictions on short-term rentals - FT11.04.25, 16:28 • 11945 views

The most popular houses and apartments from movies

In the world of cinema, not only actors become real stars, but also interiors that are remembered no less than the plot. Living spaces from films and series have long gone beyond the screens and become objects of pilgrimage for fans.

Apartments and houses from popular films and series have long been the object of admiration of viewers around the world.

For example, Monica's spacious apartment from "Friends" with its characteristic purple walls and vintage kitchen has long become a model of coziness.

The Kalkin family's house in the Christmas movie "Home Alone" has become the epitome of pre-holiday magic and classic American suburb.

Modern viewers are also fascinated by the interiors of the series "Big Little Lies", where the architecture and design of the heroines' homes play an equally important role as the plot itself. Panoramic windows, open spaces, natural materials - all this creates an atmosphere of luxury. These living spaces are not just a backdrop for events - they become full participants in stories that are remembered for years.

The images of screen apartments and houses often influence the taste, ideas about comfort and even real purchases of viewers.

Hotel from King's "The Shining" is raising $300 million for a renovation for horror movie fans23.04.25, 09:49 • 7796 views

Where these locations are in real life

Bella Swan's House ("Twilight") - Oregon, USA

This cozy 1930s cottage is a real mecca for "Twilight" fans. Here you will find Bella's room and details that transport you to the world of vampires and werewolves. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests.

Villa from "The Crown" - Spain

Feel like a monarch in a luxurious villa on the Costa del Sol. True aristocratic luxury and breathtaking views.

Knight Bus ("Harry Potter") - Tennessee, USA

You don't need a ticket to Hogwarts - just book a night on the magic bus like in the movies.

House from "American Horror Story" - Los Angeles, USA

Not only ghosts are scary here, but also the mysterious architecture. A great location for horror fans.

Dome houses of Tatooine ("Star Wars") - Tunisia

Real decorations from another galaxy - you can stay in clay domes, where the magic of "Star Wars" is felt.

Village of District 12 ("The Hunger Games") - North Carolina, USA

You will be able to see the location where Katniss started her journey, and live in the atmosphere of the film adaptation of the world bestseller.  

Byers Family House ("Stranger Things") - Georgia, USA

Travel back to the 80s: posters, retro furniture, and even an atmosphere of paranormal adventures.

Opportunities for renting accommodation from famous films

Some houses are private hotels or locations with themed tours. All of them preserve the atmosphere of the films and provide incredible photo opportunities.

Bookings are usually available through Airbnb and other platforms. Some owners specially stylize the accommodation to match famous interiors, even if filming did not take place there.

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design27.05.25, 14:19 • 114225 views

How to find and book such properties

Such accommodation can be found in the search on Airbnb by the name of the film, series or location where the film was shot. Travel agencies or local guides can also help with renting. They often organize photo shoots in film interiors and specialized tours with the opportunity to stay in hotels or estates where filming took place.

If the object is a private property that is not rented on well-known platforms, it is better to look for a way to contact the owners directly through social networks or local travel agencies. In some cases, even museum objects (such as the castle from "Harry Potter") offer an overnight stay for a limited circle of guests on certain dates.

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine06.06.25, 16:00 • 241505 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN LiteReal Estate
Tennessee
Oregon
Tunisia
Spain
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
