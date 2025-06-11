Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025 11 June 2025
In 2025, movie fans will be able to rent houses from their favorite movies, such as Bella Swan's house or the bus from Harry Potter. Airbnb and local agencies will help you find accommodation.
Waking up in Carrie Bradshaw's bed, moving to the Byers family's house, or spending the night at Bella Swan's home from "Twilight" is not just a fan's dream, but a completely realistic vacation plan. From the retro interiors of cult series to the locations of blockbusters, today you can rent accommodation directly from your favorite movie and literally live out scenes from the screen.
UNN tells where they are located and how to do it.
Details
Apartments and houses from cult films and series
Imagine being able to stay in Bella Swan's house from "Twilight" or spend the night in the mysterious "Murder House" from "American Horror Story". For those travelers who are tired of standard hotel rooms, truly unusual options are available for rent - these are houses and apartments from popular films and series. Renting accommodation from films is not just a vacation, but a real cinematic experience. This is an opportunity to become a hero of your favorite story for a day.
The most popular houses and apartments from movies
In the world of cinema, not only actors become real stars, but also interiors that are remembered no less than the plot. Living spaces from films and series have long gone beyond the screens and become objects of pilgrimage for fans.
Apartments and houses from popular films and series have long been the object of admiration of viewers around the world.
For example, Monica's spacious apartment from "Friends" with its characteristic purple walls and vintage kitchen has long become a model of coziness.
The Kalkin family's house in the Christmas movie "Home Alone" has become the epitome of pre-holiday magic and classic American suburb.
Modern viewers are also fascinated by the interiors of the series "Big Little Lies", where the architecture and design of the heroines' homes play an equally important role as the plot itself. Panoramic windows, open spaces, natural materials - all this creates an atmosphere of luxury. These living spaces are not just a backdrop for events - they become full participants in stories that are remembered for years.
The images of screen apartments and houses often influence the taste, ideas about comfort and even real purchases of viewers.
Where these locations are in real life
Bella Swan's House ("Twilight") - Oregon, USA
This cozy 1930s cottage is a real mecca for "Twilight" fans. Here you will find Bella's room and details that transport you to the world of vampires and werewolves. The house can accommodate up to 8 guests.
Villa from "The Crown" - Spain
Feel like a monarch in a luxurious villa on the Costa del Sol. True aristocratic luxury and breathtaking views.
Knight Bus ("Harry Potter") - Tennessee, USA
You don't need a ticket to Hogwarts - just book a night on the magic bus like in the movies.
House from "American Horror Story" - Los Angeles, USA
Not only ghosts are scary here, but also the mysterious architecture. A great location for horror fans.
Dome houses of Tatooine ("Star Wars") - Tunisia
Real decorations from another galaxy - you can stay in clay domes, where the magic of "Star Wars" is felt.
Village of District 12 ("The Hunger Games") - North Carolina, USA
You will be able to see the location where Katniss started her journey, and live in the atmosphere of the film adaptation of the world bestseller.
Byers Family House ("Stranger Things") - Georgia, USA
Travel back to the 80s: posters, retro furniture, and even an atmosphere of paranormal adventures.
Opportunities for renting accommodation from famous films
Some houses are private hotels or locations with themed tours. All of them preserve the atmosphere of the films and provide incredible photo opportunities.
Bookings are usually available through Airbnb and other platforms. Some owners specially stylize the accommodation to match famous interiors, even if filming did not take place there.
How to find and book such properties
Such accommodation can be found in the search on Airbnb by the name of the film, series or location where the film was shot. Travel agencies or local guides can also help with renting. They often organize photo shoots in film interiors and specialized tours with the opportunity to stay in hotels or estates where filming took place.
If the object is a private property that is not rented on well-known platforms, it is better to look for a way to contact the owners directly through social networks or local travel agencies. In some cases, even museum objects (such as the castle from "Harry Potter") offer an overnight stay for a limited circle of guests on certain dates.
