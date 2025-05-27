$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9030 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 28295 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 87652 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 172057 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 157551 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 166983 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 159395 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 112304 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99495 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 89165 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 64901 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

06:37 AM • 11871 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 47116 views

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 31317 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 23383 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 134692 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 525113 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 556946 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 505165 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 594144 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 23684 views

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 31613 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 47391 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 54111 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 77465 views
Actual

Diia (service)

KAB-250

SpaceX Starship

Starlink

The New York Times

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8230 views

In 2025, saturated colors, natural materials such as wood and stone, as well as fabrics – velour and velvet will be in trend. Current styles combine romance, modern design, and retro elements.

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Saturated colorful accents, textures of natural materials and new stylistic solutions – that's what makes the interiors of this summer stylish and atmospheric. UNN spoke with architect and interior designer Lolita Sokolovska to learn more about popular styles and trends in home decoration that define the summer of 2025.

Actual colors and shades

According to the expert, this summer's favorites are saturated color accents:

  • wine-red: a deep, saturated shade;
    • yellow shade of precious stone: bright, but restrained color;
      • earthy shades;
        • terracotta, olive, sand, ocher, etc.;
          • deep burgundy;
            • emerald;
              • dark blue;
                • chocolate brown.

                  However, if you prefer more restrained colors, it is not necessary to paint the walls white. As an alternative, you can choose light, restrained colors for the design of your own interior and still stay in trend. Thus, the following will become relevant alternatives to saturated colors in the interior in the summer of 2025:

                  • buttery yellow;
                    • soft green and blue;
                      • complex shades of gray and beige.

                        Textures and materials 2025

                        Texture and naturalness are becoming key elements in the interior. In particular, wood, especially oak and walnut, is used to create warm and cozy interiors. Stone and clay: unprocessed surfaces add authenticity and naturalness

                        - emphasizes the designer.

                        She also adds that among the relevant materials in the summer of 2025 will be soft-to-the-touch fabrics that add luxury and comfort and "visually complicate the interior." For example, velour and velvet.

                        "Relief and fabric surfaces: add depth and detail," - adds the expert and suggests also paying attention to textured wallpapers.

                        At the same time, natural materials such as linen and cotton create lightness and airiness and also remain in trend.

                        Popular styles/directions in the interior 2025

                        Interior styles evolve, intertwine with each other, and eventually all become eclecticism, so in my opinion, there are no clear styles as such anymore

                        - notes the designer.

                        That is why she highlights the most common combinations and techniques that distinguish styles from each other and are relevant this season.

                        Romantic style

                        This style is inspired by the French province, combines vintage furniture, natural materials and delicate floral motifs, says Sokolovska.

                        Modern natural design

                        According to the designer, it is characterized by a combination of natural materials and restrained colors to create a calm and harmonious, modern space.

                        Mid-century

                        Mid-century translates as mid-century modern. It is a style characterized by simplicity, functionality and the use of various forms in design. It became popular in the United States and Europe after the Second World War.

                        Bold use of colors, patterns and textures with an emphasis on harmony and balance, a combination of furniture and decor from different periods, modernity alongside retro elements

                        - the expert describes this style.

                        Also, the following will help make your home "instagrammable" this season:

                        • metallic accents: the use of metallic elements, such as brass and copper, to add contrast and shine;
                          • vintage and retro elements: a return to designs of past decades with the use of classic patterns and colors.

                            Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice28.04.25, 14:54 • 40126 views

                            Alona Utkina

                            Alona Utkina

                            Real Estate
                            Europe
                            United States
                            Brent
                            $63.81
                            Bitcoin
                            $109,585.50
                            S&P 500
                            $5,819.27
                            Tesla
                            $341.00
                            Газ TTF
                            $36.69
                            Золото
                            $3,314.79
                            Ethereum
                            $2,638.30