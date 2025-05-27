Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Saturated colorful accents, textures of natural materials and new stylistic solutions – that's what makes the interiors of this summer stylish and atmospheric. UNN spoke with architect and interior designer Lolita Sokolovska to learn more about popular styles and trends in home decoration that define the summer of 2025.

Actual colors and shades

According to the expert, this summer's favorites are saturated color accents:

wine-red: a deep, saturated shade;

yellow shade of precious stone: bright, but restrained color;

earthy shades;

terracotta, olive, sand, ocher, etc.;

deep burgundy;

emerald;

dark blue;

chocolate brown.

However, if you prefer more restrained colors, it is not necessary to paint the walls white. As an alternative, you can choose light, restrained colors for the design of your own interior and still stay in trend. Thus, the following will become relevant alternatives to saturated colors in the interior in the summer of 2025:

buttery yellow;

soft green and blue;

complex shades of gray and beige.

Textures and materials 2025

Texture and naturalness are becoming key elements in the interior. In particular, wood, especially oak and walnut, is used to create warm and cozy interiors. Stone and clay: unprocessed surfaces add authenticity and naturalness - emphasizes the designer.

She also adds that among the relevant materials in the summer of 2025 will be soft-to-the-touch fabrics that add luxury and comfort and "visually complicate the interior." For example, velour and velvet.

"Relief and fabric surfaces: add depth and detail," - adds the expert and suggests also paying attention to textured wallpapers.

At the same time, natural materials such as linen and cotton create lightness and airiness and also remain in trend.

Popular styles/directions in the interior 2025

Interior styles evolve, intertwine with each other, and eventually all become eclecticism, so in my opinion, there are no clear styles as such anymore - notes the designer.

That is why she highlights the most common combinations and techniques that distinguish styles from each other and are relevant this season.

Romantic style

This style is inspired by the French province, combines vintage furniture, natural materials and delicate floral motifs, says Sokolovska.

Modern natural design

According to the designer, it is characterized by a combination of natural materials and restrained colors to create a calm and harmonious, modern space.

Mid-century

Mid-century translates as mid-century modern. It is a style characterized by simplicity, functionality and the use of various forms in design. It became popular in the United States and Europe after the Second World War.

Bold use of colors, patterns and textures with an emphasis on harmony and balance, a combination of furniture and decor from different periods, modernity alongside retro elements - the expert describes this style.

Also, the following will help make your home "instagrammable" this season:

metallic accents: the use of metallic elements, such as brass and copper, to add contrast and shine;

vintage and retro elements: a return to designs of past decades with the use of classic patterns and colors.

