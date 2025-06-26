$41.660.13
02:09 PM
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Which regions are most attractive to tourists - new data

Kyiv • UNN

 1208 views

In the first five months of this year, local budgets received UAH 132 million in tourist tax, which is a third more compared to last year. Kyiv leads, collecting 25% of the total amount, or UAH 33 million.

Which regions are most attractive to tourists - new data

Kyiv has become the most attractive for tourists since the beginning of the year, where a quarter of the UAH 132 million of tourist tax in the country was paid in five months of this year, and the total figure increased by a third in annual terms, UNN writes, citing data from the State Tax Service.

 This year, the payment of tourist tax increased by more than a third compared to last year. In January-May of this year, local budgets received UAH 132 million of tourist tax

- the service reported.

98.6 million hryvnias were received in 5 months of last year, as indicated.

Which regions are in the top

"The most attractive city for tourists is Kyiv. 25% of the paid tourist tax falls on the capital (33 million hryvnias)", the message says.

Also among the leaders are the following regions: 

  • Lviv – UAH 24.7 million;
    • Ivano-Frankivsk – UAH 21.2 million;
      • Zakarpattia – UAH 10.5 million 

        Reference

        The tourist tax is paid to tax agents by citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons in advance before temporary accommodation in places of residence.  Tax agents are business entities that provide temporary accommodation services in places of residence (overnight stays): hotels, hostels, recreation centers, etc., - transfer it to the local budget. 

        A list of tax agents who collect tourist tax is posted on the websites of local councils. 

        The collection rate is set by local councils independently for each day of stay: 

        • up to 0.5% of the minimum wage - for citizens of Ukraine;
          • up to 5% - for foreigners.
            Julia Shramko

            SocietyEconomy
            Lviv Oblast
            State Tax Service of Ukraine
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Zakarpattia Oblast
            Kyiv
