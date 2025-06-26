Which regions are most attractive to tourists - new data

Kyiv has become the most attractive for tourists since the beginning of the year, where a quarter of the UAH 132 million of tourist tax in the country was paid in five months of this year, and the total figure increased by a third in annual terms, UNN writes, citing data from the State Tax Service.

This year, the payment of tourist tax increased by more than a third compared to last year. In January-May of this year, local budgets received UAH 132 million of tourist tax - the service reported.

98.6 million hryvnias were received in 5 months of last year, as indicated.

Which regions are in the top

"The most attractive city for tourists is Kyiv. 25% of the paid tourist tax falls on the capital (33 million hryvnias)", the message says.

Also among the leaders are the following regions:

Lviv – UAH 24.7 million;

Ivano-Frankivsk – UAH 21.2 million;

Zakarpattia – UAH 10.5 million

Reference

The tourist tax is paid to tax agents by citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons in advance before temporary accommodation in places of residence. Tax agents are business entities that provide temporary accommodation services in places of residence (overnight stays): hotels, hostels, recreation centers, etc., - transfer it to the local budget.

A list of tax agents who collect tourist tax is posted on the websites of local councils.

The collection rate is set by local councils independently for each day of stay: